The free-falling Tennessee Titans will get their final chance to win the AFC South and make the playoffs. They will take on the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars who have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time in years. It will be an uphill battle for the Titans as they are on a losing streak and still without their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

Tennessee’s six-game losing streak is coming back to bite them at the wrong time. As for the Jaguars, they are starting to get hot at the correct time. Tennessee currently has 23 players on injured reserve giving their rival another key advantage in this matchup with heavy playoff implications. Regardless, this rivalry game is shaping up to be one of the best games of the week.

Jaguars Vs Titans Game Info

• Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

• Date: Saturday, January 7th , 2023

• Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET

• TV: ESPN/ABC

Tennessee Continues to Collapse

Against the Dallas Cowboys, the Titans opted to start third-stringer, Josh Dobbs. The game went about what one would expect against a NFC contender without running back, Derrick Henry. They lost the matchup by a final score of 27-13. Dobbs did not play great, but was not terrible either as he finished with one touchdown and one interception. He threw for 232 yards on 20/39 passing. In the end, Dallas was too much to overcome as the Titans extended their losing streak to six.

Jaguars Eye First Playoff Birth Since 2017-18

The Jacksonville Jaguars still have a long way to go before they are considered a contender by any means. However, the AFC South is up for their taking considering how weak the other teams are in the division. Trevor Lawrence is progressing nicely in his second year as he has led this young team to their current four-win streak. The one disadvantage they have is this game getting flexed to Saturday and battling a desperate division rival who has had extra time to rest. Regardless, Jacksonville still has the talent advantage in this Jaguars vs Titans matchup.

Predictions For Jaguars vs Titans

For this Jaguars vs Titans game, we are going to predict a nail biter. The Titans will most likely keep it simple by relying heavily on Derrick Henry and taking the pressure off of Josh Dobbs. As for Jacksonville, they will continue to trust in their young quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, and hope the defense can stifle this struggling Tennessee offense. While it will be a great game, the Jaguars’ young talent will be too much to handle for this beat-up Tennessee Titans squad.

Our Betting Picks – Get A 50% Bonus Up To $1000 With BetOnline

If you are eager to stake your claim on this pre-season fixture, take a look at one of the best offshore betting platforms around.

BetOnline has made it incredibly easy for new customers to navigate their welcome offer – simply follow these steps listed below.