Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Earnings, Net Worth, Record, Next Fight & Girlfriend

Jairzinho Rozenstruik stands at UFC weigh-in.

UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik returns to the octagon on Saturday, May 12, against Jailton Almeida. The five-round bout will be the main event of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida. Scroll below for information on Rozenstruik’s UFC earnings, net worth, record, next fight, age, height, and girlfriend.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Earnings

As a veteran of the UFC, Rozenstruik’s UFC earnings are estimated to be north of $1 million.

With 11 fights in the UFC, Rozenstruik continues to fight for salaries of around $100,000.

In his last fight against Chris Daukaus, Rozenstruik earned a base salary of $90,000 and a total fight purse worth $236,000 due to the victory and performance of the night bonus.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Net Worth

Rozenstruik has accumulated a net worth of around $1 million.

Most of Rozenstruik’s net worth can be attributed to his fight purses at UFC events.

With a win on Saturday night, Rozenstruik can increase his net worth by over $200,000 with a victory over Almeida.

Outside the octagon, Rozenstruik’s sponsorships include Ramada, Telesur, Surgoed, M&N Car Center, and Music Steroidz.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Record

Rozenstruik holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 13-4-0, with 12 wins by knockout and nine first-round finishes. Rozenstruik is currently ranked No. 9 in the UFC Heavyweight Division.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Next Fight

Rozenstruik is set to battle Almeida at UFC on ABC 4, as part of the UFC Fight Night series. The five-round fight will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Rozenstruik (+400) as a significant underdog.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik Age, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname, the 35-year-old knockout artist earned the “Bigi Boy.”

It is unknown if Rozenstruik is in a relationship at this time.

  • Age: 35
  • Born: Paramaribo, Suriname
  • Height: 6’2″
  • Weight: 264 pounds
  • Reach: 79″
  • Coach/Trainer: Michael Babb

