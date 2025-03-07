NHL News and Rumors

Jake Guentzel registers ninth career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Tampa Bay Lightning are one of the hottest teams in the entire National Hockey League. On Thursday, they defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 thanks to a hat trick by Jake Guentzel of Omaha, Nebraska. For Guentzel, it was his ninth career NHL hat trick.

Inside look at the three goal game

Guentzel scored all three of his goals in the second period. He first tied the game at three at the 58 second mark of the second period from defenseman Erik Cernak of Kosice, Slovakia and Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia. Then after the Sabres went up 5-3, Guentzel pulled the Lightning to within a goal at 5-4 Buffalo. Brayden Point of Calgary, Alberta and Nick Paul of Mississauga, Ontario picked up the assists with two minutes and 17 seconds left in the second period. Guentzel then tied the game at five with one minute and 14 seconds left on the power-play. Left winger Brandon Hagel of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Darren Raddysh of Toronto, Ontario had the assists.

Second hat trick of the season

Of Guentzel’s nine prior hat tricks, seven have come in the the regular season and two in the postseason, and seven have come with the Penguins and two with the Lightning. This was Guentzel’s second hat trick this season. The first was with the Lightning on December 12, 2024 in an 8-3 Lightning win over the Calgary Flames.

Guentzel in 2024-25

In 2024-25, Guentzel has 32 goals and 31 assists for 63 points in 61 games. He is a +14 with 18 penalty minutes, 21 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 163 shots on goal, 144 faceoff wins, 42 blocked shots, 19 hits, 22 takeaways and 60 giveaways.

Third in the Atlantic

The Lightning have a record of 37 wins, 21 regulation losses. and four losses in extra time for 78 points. They are three points back of the Florida Panthers for first place in the division. Tampa Bay is also red hot as they are winners of 10 of their last 11 games.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

