Jake Paul Accepts Winner-Takes-All Fight Against KSI at Wembley

After receiving an offer from KSI to fight in a winner-takes-all bout at Wembley Stadium next year, Jake Paul has accepted and it seems the fight could actually go ahead.

Jake Paul was meant to have fought Hasim Rahman Jr last weekend, but the fight was cancelled due to weight issues with Rahman Jr. KSI fights next weekend against the rapper, Swarmz, and the pair have seemingly agreed to fight in 2023, provided they both come through their next fights unscathed.

Jake Paul vs KSI Agree Fight

It seems that Jake ‘The Problem Child’ Paul and KSI have agreed over Twitter to fight each other next year, in a fight that will be deemed a ‘winner-takes-all’ bout at Wembley Stadium.

Both KSI and Paul have been rivals for several years, dating back to when KSI had his two fights with Paul’s older brother, Logan. KSI beat Logan Paul as a professional boxer, so Jake will be desperate to right the wrongs of his brother and get a win for the Paul family over KSI.

Here is how the fight has seemingly been agreed:

I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line. Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this. Will you accept?@jakepaul — ksi (@KSI) August 8, 2022

Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on. Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition… You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr https://t.co/UczxNAnmHv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 8, 2022

As of today in boxing you’re better. Let’s run it bitch. https://t.co/EeMmKs1TAJ — ksi (@KSI) August 8, 2022

When Will Jake Paul and KSI Fight?

As of yet, there has been no official date set for the Paul vs KSI fight, with the pair only agreeing over Twitter that the fight will go ahead.

Of course, there is still a long way to go until the fight is officially signed and both fighters terms are agreed to, but it seems that the fight is moving in the right direction and shouldn’t be overly difficult to make.

Both Paul and KSI are likely to fight at least once before they actually step into the ring with each other, with KSI fighting in London next weekend against Swarmz. KSI was initially due to face Alex Wassabi, who beat KSI’s brother, Deji, in a fight earlier his year, but he was forced to withdraw through injury.