Jake Paul Admits Salt Bae May Annoy Him More Than Rival KSI

Jake Paul has admitted that famous chef Salt Bae may actually annoy him more than his long-term rival, KSI. ‘The Problem Child’ has slammed Salt Bae for ‘disrespecting GOATs’ and raining on Argentina’s World Cup winning parade in the aftermath of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final between France and Argentina.

Jake Paul Criticizes Salt Bae For World Cup Celebrations

After Argentina’s phenomenal World Cup Final win against France in a thrilling game of soccer, famous restauranteur Salt Bae got in on the celebrations with the Argentinian squad.

A lot of fans were outraged at Salt Bae’s actions and think he was disrespecting Argentina by joining in on the celebrations, taking photographs with the trophy and players as well as actually holding the World Cup trophy himself.

Jake Paul is one of those people who has slammed Salt Bae for his actions in the aftermath of the World Cup Final. In a tweet directed at the chef, ‘The Problem Child’ feels that he has continuously disrespected some of the best soccer players in the world on numerous occasions.

The 25-year-old has been very vocal with his opinions on Salt Bae and feels that he ‘has been disrespecting GOATs way too long’. As you can see in the tweet below, the YouTube star turned boxer has made his opinions on Salt Bae very vocal:

This dude has been disrespecting GOATs way too long. I may have found someone who annoys me more than KSI. pic.twitter.com/YYZTgI5cCi — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 26, 2022

Salt Bae Annoys Me More Than KSI – Jake Paul

Jake Paul’s dislike must be very strong for Salt Bae, given the fact that he has admitted he may just annoy him more than his long-term rival KSI does.

The American and KSI have had a lot of beef in the past and have a clear hatred for each other. However, Paul has now claimed that he may even dislike Salt Bae more than his English rival.

Who knows, we may see Jake Paul call out Salt Bae to a celebrity boxing match next year!

For now though, a fight between KSI and Jake Paul looks like it could be closer than ever to being made. KSI has history with the Paul family, given the fact he fought the older brother of Jake Paul, Logan. KSI beat Logan Paul in a professional boxing fight back in 2019.

Since then, the back and forth between Jake Paul and the English YouTuber/rapper/boxer has been ongoing. As of yet, the pair haven’t fought, but it could be close than ever. The pair exchanged tweets a couple of months ago and seemingly agreed to a fight next year, with KSI calling for Paul to come over to England and face him at Wembley Stadium in a mega-fight.

So although Paul has confirmed that Salt Bae may indeed annoy him more than his long term rival, a fight between KSI and the American looks highly likely in 2023.

Fingers crossed we get the Jake Paul vs KSI fight next year and let the pair finally settle their differences in the ring. Who knows, Salt Bae could be ringside to watch!

Jake Paul vs KSI Future Betting Odds

Boxer Odds Sportsbook Jake Paul -188 KSI +150 Draw +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

