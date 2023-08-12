Jake Paul and Nate Diaz Suspended Following Boxing Match

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have both been suspended following their boxing match on August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has announced that both fighters have been suspended for medical reasons. Here are the details of the suspensions.

Both Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have been suspended for 31 days each, as part of the commission’s mandatory medical suspensions. The exact reasons for the suspensions have not been disclosed, but they are likely related to injuries sustained during the fight. The suspensions mean that neither fighter will be able to compete in any combat sports events until September 5th, 2023

Full Paul vs. Diaz Suspensions

Jake Paul: Suspended 31 days

Nate Diaz: Suspended 31 days

Amanda Serrano: Suspended 31 days

Heather Hardy: Suspended 46 days

Chris Avila: Suspended 19 days

Jeremy Stephens: Suspended 19 days

Ashton Sylve: Suspended 13 days

William Silva: Suspended 61 days

Shadasia Green: Suspended 31 days

Olivia Curry: Suspended 31 days

Alan Sanchez: Suspended 31 days

Angel Beltran: Suspended 31 days

Kevin Newman II: Suspended 25 days

Quilisto Madera: Suspended 46 days

Jose Aguayo: Suspended 13 days

Noel Cavazos: Suspended 31 days

Luciano Ramos: Suspended 13 days

Cee Jay Hamilton: Suspended 13 days

The suspensions of Jake Paul and Nate Diaz following their boxing match have generated a lot of buzz in the combat sports world. While the exact reasons for the suspensions have not been disclosed, they are likely related to injuries sustained during the fight. The suspensions mean that both fighters will be unable to compete in any combat sports events until September 5th, 2023. Fans of boxing and MMA will be eagerly awaiting any updates on the health of both fighters and any potential future matchups