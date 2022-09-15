Boxing News and Rumors

Jake Paul Announces Anderson Silva Boxing Clash For October 29th

Author image
Paul Kelly
Linkedin
3 min read
jake paul vs anderson silva
JAKE PAUL makes his highly anticipated return to the ring next month as he takes on MMA legend and former long-reigning UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.

‘The Problem Child’ was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr last month, but the fight fell through due to Rahman Jr supposedly not being able to make the weight. His next assignment is the now 47-year-old Silva, who will be the toughest test of Paul’s boxing career to date.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Officially Announced

The latest fight in the boxing career of Jake Paul sees the 25-year-old face his toughest assignment to date as he takes on form UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend, Anderson Silva.

The fight will headline a Showtime pay-per-view show from the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on October 29th.

This is the first fight ‘The Problem Child’ will have had since his knockout win over former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, in their rematch on December 18th last year.

For Silva, this will be his first professional boxing fight since his first round stoppage victory of former UFC heavyweight, Tito Ortiz last September.

Notably, ‘The Spider’ has a sensational victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, who he beat via split decision over eight rounds in June last year. Chavez Jr was a former middleweight world champion, boasting wins over some huge names like Andy Lee and Marco Antonio Rubio.

He also shared the ring with a certain Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, so this win for Silva was a magnanimous one and one that stands out more than any of Jake Paul’s victories.

Despite being 47-years-old, this is by far and away the toughest fight of Jake Paul’s career to date. Should he win this, over a man who has beaten proper boxers and former world champions, people may begin to take ‘The Problem Child’ seriously in the professional boxing world.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva – Fight Information

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV
  • 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Phoenix, Arizona
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -110 | Anderson Silva -110

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight odds from Bovada, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play
Jake Paul -110 Jake Paul Announces Anderson Silva Boxing Clash For October 29th
Anderson Silva -110 Jake Paul Announces Anderson Silva Boxing Clash For October 29th
Draw +1600 Jake Paul Announces Anderson Silva Boxing Clash For October 29th

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Tale Of The Tape

Jake Paul — Record and Bio

      • Age: 25-years-old
      • Country: USA
      • Height: 6′ 1″ (185 cm)
      • Reach: 76” (193 cm)
      • Stance: Orthodox
      • Overall Record: 5-0
      • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4
      • Fights Won by Decision: 1

Anderson Silva — Record and Bio

      • Age: 47-years-old
      • Country: Brazil
      • Height: 6′ 2″ (188 cm)
      • Reach: 77 1/2″ (197 cm)
      • Stance: Orthodox
      • Overall Record: 3-1
      • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 2
      • Fights Won by Decision: 1
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
