Jake Paul attends 2025 World Speed Skating Championships

The 2025 World Speed Skating Championships took place this past weekend in Hamar, Norway and there was a high profile athlete in attendance as a spectator. Among the fans in attendance was high profile boxer Jake Paul of Cleveland, Ohio. One must realize that unlike most of the spectators, Paul had prime access to the infield where only competitors and important people can go. The reason? Well, it is because Paul is dating high-profile women’s speed skater Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands.

Leerdam and Paul have been dating since April 2023 according to Francesca Gariano of today.com. While we have seen Leerdam at many boxing events, we have not seen Paul at many high speed skating events. For example, Paul was not in attendance at the 2024 World Speed Skating Championships in Calgary. I know this for a fact because I was there, and Leerdam was frequently asked by the public, “where’s Jake?” Well, I didn’t hear the answer, but knew that Paul was preparing for an upcoming fight against Mike Tyson.

At the 2025 World Speed Skating Championships in Hamar, we could see first hand how excited Paul was with the success of his girlfriend, who won three medals.

The gold medal came in the women’s team sprint. This is an event not on the Olympic stage. Leerdam won the gold medal alongside Angel Daleman and Suzanne Schulting, the Dutch speed skater known for excelling in speed skating and short track speed skating. The Netherlands posted a track record time of 1:25.57 and beat the silver medalists from Canada by 1.66 seconds.

The other two medals came in individual events. Leerdam won silver in the women’s 500 metres with a time of 37.69 where she was only behind fellow Dutch speed skater Femke Kok, who had a winning time of 37.590 seconds. Then in the women’s 1000 metres, Leerdam was only behind Miho Takagi of Japan and Kok.