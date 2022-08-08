Jake Paul Bets On Himself, Launches New Sports Betting App Betr

Social media star and pro boxer Jake Paul is betting on himself once again.

Known for making big bets on his own boxing matches, Paul is getting in on the action by partnering with entrepreneur Joey Levy on a new sports betting venture.

Together, Paul and Levy are launching Betr, one of the newest and most innovative sports betting apps.

A micro sports betting and media company, Betr will offer a new style of betting that focuses on specific moments in games, including pitches, at-bats in baseball and individual drives in football.

BREAKING: @jakepaul and @joeyslevy have announced the creation of Betr, a micro-betting and media company. Investors include Travis Scott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant, Richard Sherman, and co-owners of the 49ers, Celtics, and Marlins. 🔗 https://t.co/JmwXGUnBZA pic.twitter.com/ybwOKSuPj0 — Boardroom (@boardroom) August 8, 2022

Jake Paul and Joey Levy Team up for Betr

Ahead of his next fight against KSI, Paul and Levy announced their micro betting and media company, Betr, on Monday.

The new app will be focused on props betting and offer a new innovative sports betting experience that is powered by machine learning and automation technology.

Betr will be the first direct-to-consumer micro-betting focused sportsbook.

Like at most sportsbooks in the US, fans will have a chance to play bets on live events during the game.

However, the company will also introduce a new form of betting that includes an expanded list of props betting options.

For the first time in many states, bettors will be able to bet on individual pitches and drives during football games, allowing for more discrete betting opportunities.

Betr Release Date

While there is no official release date for the app, fans can be expecting Betr to roll out in the next few weeks.

The new sports betting app will initially launch a free-to-play experience across all 50 states and a real money betting roll out to follow later this year.

Betr App Funding

Paul and Levy won’t need to ask for funding as the app launches, the pair have been able to raise an additional $50 million from a Series A funding round.

There are a lot of high profile investors including Travis Scott, Ezekiel Elliot, Dez Bryant, Richard Sherman, co-owners of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics and Miami Marlins.

Earlier this year, Betr received $30 million in funds from a Series A round.