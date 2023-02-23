Boxing News and Rumors

Jake Paul Bets ‘Double or Nothing’ With Tommy Fury Ahead Of Fight In Saudi Arabia

Dan Girolamo
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in Nevada | NV Sports Betting Apps

Just days before their boxing match in Saudi Arabia, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury agreed to a bet with massive financial implications.

If Paul beats Fury, then Paul takes the British boxer’s purse for the fight. In other words, Fury will make nothing if he loses. However, if Fury defeats Paul, then the YouTube star will double his opponent’s payout.

After verbally sparring back and forth, Fury agreed to the deal and shook Paul’s hand, making the all-or-nothing bet official.

Jake Paul And Tommy Fury Boxing Match Has Been A Long Time Coming

Paul and Fury were originally scheduled to fight on December 18, 2021. However, Fury pulled out of the fight due to injury. Paul fought Tyron Woodley in a rematch of their August 2021 fight, with Paul winning both fights.

Paul and Fury were supposed to fight on August 6, 2022, but Fury pulled out of the bout due to a travel issue. Hasim Rahman Jr. was announced as Fury’s replacement but later pulled out due to weight issues shortly before the fight.

The fight on February 26 between Paul and Fury is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. The fight will be available for purchase on ESPN+ and FITE in the United States and BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom.

Jake Paul Favored To Win

According to the top online sportsbooks, Paul is a small favorite at -155, while Fury is valued at +135.

As the brother to Internet sensation and WWE superstar Logan Paul, Jake is undefeated as a professional boxer with a 6-0 record.

In his last fight this past October, Paul defeated former UFC Middleweight Champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva via unanimous decision.

Like Paul, Fury also has a famous brother. Tommy’s half-brother is the current WBC Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury.

Fury is 8-0 as a professional boxer, with his last win coming in April 2022 over Daniel Bocianski.

Check out the full breakdown of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury below with odds via BetOnline.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Odds Play
Jake Paul -155 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fury +135 BetOnline logo
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

