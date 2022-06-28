Jake Paul Calls Out Tommy Fury With Next Fight in Jeopardy

Jake Paul’s next fight against Tommy Fury might be on hold again after the British fighter was reportedly unable to enter the US for his press conference. Paul is not buying the claim that Fury was denied entry by Homeland Security and recently called out his opponent on social media. Below, we’ll go over what this means for the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight and explore potential opponents for Jake Paul’s next fight if his bout versus Fury falls through.

Tommy Fury announced on social media that he’d been denied entry to the United States ahead of a planned Wednesday press conference with Jake Paul, which has now been postponed More: https://t.co/eGlkmMmo7d pic.twitter.com/Z4B7qAmoGW — Bad Left Hook (@badlefthook) June 28, 2022

Tommy Fury was denied entry into the United States ahead of a Wednesday press conference to promote upcoming fight against Jake Paul. The younger half-brother of Tyson Fury was barred from boarding by Homeland Security at London’s Heathrow Airport after his travel visa was denied.

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is scheduled for August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York but it’s unclear if Fury will be cleared to travel. While Fury states he’s working with the embassies to get things sorted, Paul calls Fury scared after the postponed press conference.

Will the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight be Postponed Again?

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight was previously scheduled for December but the British boxer withdrew from the bout due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

Both fighters are undefeated and recently came to an agreement to fight earlier this month. The deal was announced last Thursday, as Paul and Fury are set to headline a co-main event at Madison Square Garden alongside Amanda Serrano vs Brenda Carabajal.

While Fury was in California just last month, there is no guarantee that he will be allowed entry into the US before August 6, which could put the Paul vs Fury fight on hold.

Jake Paul Calls Tommy Fury Out

It should come as no surprise that Paul didn’t buy any of Fury’s claims.

While the pair have been going back and forth on social media for the last few months, Paul took to Twitter to call out Fury for being “scared” ahead of their fight.

Paul also reportedly made a $1 million bet on himself with Tyson Fury, which could have factored into his latest rant.

Jake Paul’s Next Fight Opponent

Now that Jake Paul’s next boxing match is in jeopardy, it opens up a number of different possibilities for his next opponent.

The YouTube star has been linked to some of the biggest names in MMA and boxing, including former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

While Paul and Tyson both want to make a fight happen in 2022, UFC president Dana White believes Paul’s next potential boxing match should be with UFC star, Nate Diaz.

Currently, there isn’t a bout scheduled after the Tommy Fury fight, but Paul could soon find himself taking on Diaz in the boxing ring.

In fact, BetOnline is already offering odds for a Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match. Despite being undefeated as a pro boxer, Paul would be an underdog in the match.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Paul has only a 37 percent chance of beating Diaz in the boxing ring.