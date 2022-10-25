Provided Jake Paul wins on is return to the ring this weekend, there are so many options for ‘The Problem Child’ to explore. One of those avenues could be a catchweight mega-fight against the World heavyweight Champion, Tyson fury. Paul took to Twitter this week with a call out video aimed at ‘The Gypsy King’.

Jake Paul Wants Tyson Fury After Anderson Silva

Campaigning at cruiserweight in his boxing career so far, Jake Paul fights Anderson Silva this weekend in the main event on Showtime PPV at the Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona.

Silva is certainly the toughest test of Paul’s professional boxing career to date. Provided the 25-year-old wins, the world really is his oyster. One potential fight for Jake Paul could potentially be against the best heavyweight boxer on the planet, Tyson Fury.

The YouTube star turned boxer took to social media this week calling out ‘The Gypsy King’. The American posted this funny video on Twitter calling out the WBC heavyweight champion of the world:

In 6 days I fight Anderson Silva in #paulsilva but, after that, fat Jake is moving up to the heavyweight division to fight my brotha from anotha mother @Tyson_Fury. The heavyweight division been real quiet since this announcement👀 @betr pic.twitter.com/YxDBgDo7fr — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 23, 2022

After many unsuccessful attempts at trying to make a fight with Tommy Fury, Jake Paul has now called out his older brother, Tyson.

Paul’s rather attention-grabbing call-out of the heavyweight champ has caused meltdown on social media. Jake Pau really is the king of winding boxing fans up, and he has done another good job this time with this video aimed at ‘The Gypsy King’.

Of course, Jake Paul has a huge fight this weekend that will need his full attention and concentration. Anderson Silva is no joke, and poses the biggest threat to Paul’s unblemished record to date.

However, who knows what the future holds for Jake Paul in the boxing world. Could a fight between him and Tyson Fury materialise? you never know…