Jake Paul Challenges Nate Diaz to an MMA fight for $10 Million

After defeating Nate Diaz in a boxing match on August 5, 2023, Jake Paul immediately called for a fight in MMA. Paul, who is a professional boxer with a 7-1 record, has never competed in MMA before. However, he has expressed interest in making the switch to MMA in the past and is willing to give Nate Diaz a fair chance in his home turf.

Nate Diaz describes Jake Paul as "easy to take down, easy to choke" 👀 #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/RtL0vo4FqW — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 6, 2023

Diaz, who is a former UFC fighter with a 21-13 record, has also expressed interest in a rematch with Paul in MMA. However, he has said that he would only do it if the fight was for a big payday, and when that $10 Million offer is on the table that could be the right number.

Paul Says He’s Serious About Making the Switch to MMA

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Paul said that he is serious about making the switch to MMA. He said that he has been training in MMA for the past few months and that he is confident that he can compete at a high level.

“I’m not just talking about this,” Paul said. “I’m serious about going to MMA. I’ve been training for it for a while now. I’m confident that I can compete at a high level. I’m not just going to go in there and get my ass kicked.”

Diaz Says He’s Willing to Fight Paul in MMA, But Only for the Right Price

In a separate interview with MMA Junkie, Diaz said that he is willing to fight Paul in MMA, but only for the right price. He said that he would not fight Paul for a standard UFC contract.

“I’m not going to fight Jake Paul for a standard UFC contract,” Diaz said. “I want to get paid what I’m worth. I want to get paid what I deserve. If Jake Paul wants to fight me in MMA, he’s going to have to pay me a lot of money.”

The Future of Jake Paul’s MMA Career

It remains to be seen whether Jake Paul will be able to make the successful transition to MMA. However, if he is able to do so, it would be a major coup for the sport. Paul is a huge star with a massive following. His presence in MMA would help to legitimize the sport and attract new fans.

Of course, there are also risks involved in Paul’s MMA career. He has never competed in MMA before, and he would be facing some of the best fighters in the world. If he is not careful, he could get seriously injured.