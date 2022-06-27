Jake Paul Net Worth, Disney, Girlfriend, Boxing Record, and Next Fight

Jake Paul is one of the most famous YouTubers and entertainers in the world. After having one of the biggest YouTube followings in the world, he quickly turned into a young star. His YouTube channel has over 20 million subscribers and he’s leveraged his social media presence to increase his net worth through brand partnerships, media appearances, and his earnings from the boxing ring. Below, we’ll go over Jake Paul’s net worth and how he made his money, along with information about his Disney career, boxing record, and next fight.

Check out some information on Paul below.

Jake Paul’s Net Worth

Jake Paul’s net worth currently estimated to be around $50 million.

His brother, Logan Paul, recently came out and said that Jake is broke because he invested too heavily in cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency took a huge hit in the past few weeks and many investors have lost a lot of money.

The price of Bitcoin has dropped 70% since October.

It’s uncertain how much of that number he lost through the current cryptocurrency crash, but his net worth is reportedly still sitting at about $50 million.

How Does Jake Paul Make his Money?

While crypto may have hurt Paul’s net worth, that figure is only going to go up, thanks to his budding career in the boxing ring. During Paul’s brief boxing career, he has already made $40 million in the ring and become one of the biggest draws in the sport.

brand partnerships, other various media payments, and most lucratively, his earnings from the boxing ring

Jake Paul Boxing Record

Paul’s boxing career has been somewhat interesting.

He’s been in five total fights throughout his career and he believes that he’s won all five of them.

Throughout his boxing career, he’s taken down Youtuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. He also fought KSI’s brother, Deji.

He’s not as big into boxing as his brother, Logan Paul, but he showed off some impressive skills in his five-fights.

Jake Paul’s Next Fight

Paul is reportedly eyeing two fights this year.

He recently announced that he will be fighting Tommy Fury on August 6th.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury will headline the boxing card at New York’s Madison Square Garden and will likely be among the biggest pay-per-view events of the year.

The $1 million dollar bet is on @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/6LSi0Kb7cj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 26, 2022

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Paul’s return to the boxing ring will come against British fighter Tommy Fury.

According to sources, the Paul vs Fury fight will take place in MSG on August 6th, 2022.

However, this might not be the only time that Paul gets in the boxing ring in 2022.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Paul is also working on getting in the ring with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson this year.

Like Paul, Tyson made a career out of being one of the most-feared knockout artists in boxing history. While Tyson is 55 years old, he recently fought former light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr. in a celebrity boxing match.

Tyson is said to be open to fighting Paul if the bout takes place this year.

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight would reportedly be worth $300 million.

Jake Paul Age, Weight, and Height

Age: 25

25 Weight: 160 pounds

160 pounds Height: 6’0″

Jake Paul stands at 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Paul was born on January 7th, 1997 and is currently 25 years old.

However, his exact weight has been in question ever since he started getting into shape for boxing fights.

Jake Paul Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube

Twitter: @JakePaul

@JakePaul Twitter Followers: 4.3 Million

4.3 Million YouTube: Jake Paul

Jake Paul YouTube Subscribers: 20.4 Million

20.4 Million Instagram: @JakePaul

@JakePaul Instagram Followers: 19.9 Million

Jake Paul’s Disney Career

Jake Paul starred in the Disney show Bizaardvark from 2016 to 2018. He decided to not come back for the third and final season of the teen comedy.

This isn’t what made him famous, but it certainly helped the stardom.

While it was only a short stint, everything helps.

Who is Jake Paul’s Girlfriend

Not only does Paul have a lot of money, but he also has a beautiful girlfriend.

He’s currently dating Julia Rose.

If you’ve been following Paul and his girlfriend at all, you would know that she was the one who lifted her shirt to flash Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during game 5 of the World Series in 2019 with her friend Lauren Summer.

The couple is often known as being a bit too public.