Boxing News and Rumors

Jake Paul Next Fight Announced, Opponent To Be Determined

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jake Paul to Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Chimaev at 10-1 Odds at UFC 279

Jake Paul, the social influencer turned boxer, has announced his plans to fight again before the end of 2023. He revealed that he will be fighting on December 15th, with the card airing on DAZN PPV. Paul did not announce his opponent, but he mentioned both KSI and Tommy Fury as potential matchups after watching his brother Logan Paul fight this past Saturday night.

Paul’s ultimate goal is to become a world champion, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to get there. He stated, “December 15th is the next step in that journey”. Paul most recently competed in August when he dispatched UFC veteran Nate Diaz by unanimous decision. That victory put Paul back on track after he suffered the first loss of his career in a split decision to Fury back in February.

Following the Misfits Boxing card this past weekend, Paul immediately called for a rematch with Fury, who earned a majority decision win over KSI in the main event. Paul has expressed interest in a rematch with Tommy Fury, who he lost to in his last fight. He believes that he has improved since their last fight and is confident that he can beat him in a rematch. Paul said, “The Tommy Fury rematch is right there. Tommy’s going to want that payday. Payday, Tommy. But knowing where I’m going, my improvement, my new team that I have, my new mindset and elevating every single day in the boxing gym, from what I saw in Tommy, I know in the rematch I’m going to beat that guy. I’m going to show ya’ll how to take a loss, come back, win against Nate Diaz and win again when it’s time to put it all on the line”

Jake Paul’s next fight is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see who he will be fighting. With his sights set on becoming a world champion, Paul is sure to bring his A-game to the ring on December 15th.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
paul-fury-weighin25022023_1e23izoi3x5lt1x5b5edual0bq
Jake Paul’s Next Opponent Betting Odds: Tommy Fury Rematch on the Cards?
Author image David Evans  •  43min
Boxing News and Rumors
Drake
Drake Places $850k Bet on Logan Paul; Conor McGregor Reacts
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Oct 13 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
canelo charlo
How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Date, Time, and Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 30 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
how to bet on tyson fury vs dillian whyte in georgia
Claims of Cheating ahead of Crossover Mega-Fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top