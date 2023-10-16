Jake Paul Next Fight Announced, Opponent To Be Determined

Jake Paul, the social influencer turned boxer, has announced his plans to fight again before the end of 2023. He revealed that he will be fighting on December 15th, with the card airing on DAZN PPV. Paul did not announce his opponent, but he mentioned both KSI and Tommy Fury as potential matchups after watching his brother Logan Paul fight this past Saturday night.

My destiny is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step in that journey. Live on DAZN.@MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/kGh8GmXlET — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 16, 2023

Paul’s ultimate goal is to become a world champion, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to get there. He stated, “December 15th is the next step in that journey”. Paul most recently competed in August when he dispatched UFC veteran Nate Diaz by unanimous decision. That victory put Paul back on track after he suffered the first loss of his career in a split decision to Fury back in February.

Following the Misfits Boxing card this past weekend, Paul immediately called for a rematch with Fury, who earned a majority decision win over KSI in the main event. Paul has expressed interest in a rematch with Tommy Fury, who he lost to in his last fight. He believes that he has improved since their last fight and is confident that he can beat him in a rematch. Paul said, “The Tommy Fury rematch is right there. Tommy’s going to want that payday. Payday, Tommy. But knowing where I’m going, my improvement, my new team that I have, my new mindset and elevating every single day in the boxing gym, from what I saw in Tommy, I know in the rematch I’m going to beat that guy. I’m going to show ya’ll how to take a loss, come back, win against Nate Diaz and win again when it’s time to put it all on the line”

Jake Paul’s next fight is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see who he will be fighting. With his sights set on becoming a world champion, Paul is sure to bring his A-game to the ring on December 15th.