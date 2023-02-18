Jake Paul PPV Cost Set At $49.99 For Tommy Fury Fight

After two attempts, the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is finally on.

The pair will meet in the ring on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Boxing fans can catch the main event on PPV but the fight will come with a hefty price tag.

According to reports, fans in the US will need to pay $49.99 to access the PPV fight.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Details

It’s been a long awaited boxing match. The Youtube Star Jake Paul and reality TV personality TV Tommy Furry have been waiting two years for this fight. The rivals were set to meet in the boxing ring in December 2021 but a broken rib and bacterial infection kept Fury on the sideline. Then the summer of 2022 bout was canceled due to travel difficulties that prevented Fury from getting in the country.

Now the two are set to meet in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia on Saturday to settle the score.

Check out the Paul vs Fury upcoming fight details.

🥊 PPV Fight: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 📅 Boxing Match Date: Saturday, February 26, 2023

Saturday, February 26, 2023 🕙 When is Paul vs Fury: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Paul vs Fury: Diriyah Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 📺 TV Channel: PPV

PPV 🏆 Main Event: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 📊 Boxing Stats: Jake Paul 6-0, (4 KOs) | Fury 8-0 (4 KOs)

Jake Paul 6-0, (4 KOs) | Fury 8-0 (4 KOs) 🎲 Boxing Odds: Paul (-180) | Fury (+150)

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury PPV Cost

The cost of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight might turn some heads, especially considering the fighters have a combined 14 professional fights under their belt.

After working with Showtime in his past events, Paul partnered up with the Disney-owned company ESPN+ for the first time.

In the US, fans can catch the action on ESPN+ PPV for a total of $49.99.

The event is set to begin at 2p.m ET in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Scroll down for more information on the fight card lined up for the Paul vs Fury PPV.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Card

The fight card has been revealed for the Paul vs Fury PPV.

Along with Paul vs Fury, a few bouts are lined up for Saturday, including Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack and Ashton Sylve vs Maxwell Awuku.

The main event fight between Paul and Fury is set to take place at 5 p.m. ET but the undercard will start at 2 p.m. ET.

Check out the full fight card below.