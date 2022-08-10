News

Jake Paul raises $50 million in new sports betting business

Jon Conahan
Jake Paul to Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Chimaev at 10-1 Odds at UFC 279

Jake Paul has raised $50 million for a new sports media and gambling venture that he is interested in opening. Considering the type of money that he’s made and how much he’s lost out of because of other people using his fame to make money, this certainly makes sense from his perspective.

The company is called ‘Betr’ and Paul is excited about it.

Paul had the following to say, according to Bloomberg:

“They were paying me millions to promote their sportsbooks for my fights,” Paul, who has 70 million followers across social media, said in an interview. “They need the influencers. Now it’s our turn to take over from the dinosaurs.”

Jake Paul New Company

Jake Paul and his partner Levy had the following to say, according to TMZ:

“We announce our new company Betr which has two parts. One is sports betting and online casino and the other is a media content factory. We plan on taking over the sports world and changing it forever. Bringing new sports content,” Jake told us.

“We kind of view micro betting as the TikTok-ification of sports betting, and kind of like the final level of introducing instant gratification to the sports betting experience.”

“We already got some big guests lined up for the next couple of weeks. Anyone from the heavyweight champions of the world in boxing to rappers. I’m bringing everyone on the show to talk about sports,” Paul told us.

It’s going to be exciting when this officially gets released. No matter what you think about Jake Paul, there is no denying that he’s a marketing genius. The $50 million that he’s going to spend on this is going to be made back in no time.

He and his partner Joey Levy seem committed to making this thing work, leading it to be an exciting time for the two.

News
Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
