Jake Paul, the YouTube star turned professional boxer, is set to face Andre August, a professional boxer, on December 15th in Orlando, Florida. The fight will be contested at cruiserweight and is contracted for eight rounds. This is a shift in strategy for Paul, who has previously faced MMA fighters. Paul’s critics have wanted him to fight a legitimate boxer, and August is his most experienced opponent yet.

Jake Paul’s next fight will be against boxer Andre August (10-1) on Dec. 15 in Orlando, Paul and his promotion MVP announced this am. Fight will air live on @DAZNBoxing. pic.twitter.com/lK7nYOyvaj — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 8, 2023

August is a 30-year-old boxer with a record of 101-1, with 5 knockouts. He has fought in the cruiserweight division for his entire career. August is a skilled boxer with a good jab and a powerful right hand. He is also a good athlete with good footwork and head movement.

Paul is a 25-year-old boxer with a record of 7-1, with 4 knockouts. He has fought in the cruiserweight division for his entire career. Paul is a powerful puncher with a good right hand. He is also a good athlete with good footwork and head movement.

Paul’s decision to fight August is a bold one. August is a more experienced boxer than Paul, and he is also a better technical boxer. However, Paul has a number of advantages in the fight. He is younger, stronger, and faster than August. He is also a better athlete.

Paul’s critics have been calling for him to fight a legitimate boxer, and August is his most experienced opponent yet. He is also looking to become a world champion one day and a fight against a seasoned veteran is a step in the right direction of making that happen. If Paul can defeat August, it will be a major victory for him and it will silence his critics.