Jake Paul To Earn Top-15 WBC Ranking With Win vs Tommy Fury

Jake Paul To Earn Top-15 WBC Ranking With Win vs Tommy Fury

Jake Paul is on the verge of becoming a world-ranked boxer by the World Boxing Commission, according to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

Despite making headlines and drawing plenty of attention to the sport, Paul has fought hard to be taken seriously as a professional boxer.

Now, he just needs to beat Tommy Fury to earn a top-15 WBC ranking.

WBC To Rank Jake Paul In Top-15 With Win vs Fury

Paul will meet Fury in the ring at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night in a boxing pay-per-view fight.

The bout between these two foes has been a long time in the making and has already been rescheduled on two separate occasions.

Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) will step into the ring as a slight favorite to win the fight with -145 odds against Fury (8-0, 4 KOs). Meanwhile, the British boxer will own +125 odds to win the fight.

If Paul wins, he will have earned the right to start his journey toward becoming a world champion, something that might not seem fair to fighters who have been putting in the work for longer.

Eddie Hearn, a promoter who has worked with Paul in the past, was critical of the idea, telling IFLTV, “Is it right? Not really. Because there are fighters that deserve to be in the top 15 much more than Jake Paul, but it’s the world we live in.”

​​”Sometimes governing bodies have to live in that commercial world as well,” Hearn concluded.

Top-15 WBC Cruiserweight Boxers in the World

With a win on Saturday, Paul will take his place among the boxing elite by becoming one of the top-15 ranked boxers in the WBC Cruiserweight Division.

Here are the current top-15 WBC Cruiserweight boxers.

  1. WBC World Cruiserweight Champion: Ilunga Makabu (29-2-0)
  2. Noel ‘Gevor’ Mikaelian (26-2-0)
  3. Thabiso Mchunu (23-6-0)
  4. Badou Jack (27-3-3)
  5. Sergey Kovalev (35-4-1)
  6. Richard Riakporhe (16-0-0)
  7. Chris Billam-Smith (17-1-0)
  8. Mateusz Masternak (47-5-0)
  9. Ryan Rozicki (16-1-0)
  10. Yamil Alberto Peralta (14-1-0)
  11. Yuniel Dorticos (26-2-0)
  12. Michal Cieslak (23-2-0)
  13. Andrew Tabiti (20-1-0)
  14. Olanrewaju Durodola (40-9-0)
  15. Mike Perez (27-3-1)
  16. Brandon Glanton (17-1-0)
