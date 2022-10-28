Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting In Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites For Boxing

If you’re looking for an Canada sportsbook which you can bet on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva, then take a look at our list of the top five below which can also be used from ANYWHERE in Canada. Do not miss out on the Paul vs Silva super-fight, claim thousands of dollars in free bets instead!

Best Canada Sportsbooks For Betting On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

These are the top five boxing betting sites in Canada which allow you to bet on the Paul vs Silva fight. In fact, anybody in Canada can use these boxing sportsbooks to bet on Paul vs Silva. Click below to sign up and claim your boxing free bets for the big fight.

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva In Canada

Anyone in Canada can sign up to our sportsbooks and bet on Paul vs Silva. Follow the instructions below and you can claim up to $1,000 in free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matches deposit bonus which can be used on boxing.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit up to $2,000

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1,000

NOTE: You can deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. This offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

Canada Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting — How To Watch Paul vs Silva In Canada

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s) 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

October 29th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: Canada: Fite TV PPV | US: Showtime PPV

Canada: Fite TV PPV | US: Showtime PPV 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA

Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Odds

Jake Paul is the betting favorite for this mega-fight on Saturday night. The Giles River Arena in Arizona takes centre stage as ‘The Problem Child’ looks to secure another knockout victory in the boxing ring. Anderson Silva is sure to be Paul’s toughest test to date, but the bookmakers still have the 25-year-old as the favorite. Be sure to check out our Paul vs Silva betting picks and predictions if you fancy a wager on the big fight.

Already claimed the Paul vs Silva boxing betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out the chart below for the best Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -190 Anderson Silva +160 Draw +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Full Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Card & Undercard

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva (main event)

Le’Veon Bell vs Uriah Hall

Antonio Nieves vs Alexandro Santiago

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Shadasia Green vs Ogleidis Suarez

Jeremiah Milton vs Quintin Sumpter

Danny Barrios Flores vs Edgar Ortiz Jr

Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin

Chris Avila vs Mikhail Varshavski

Eliezer Silva vs Anthony Hannah

The Best Canada Sportsbooks For Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

There is plenty to bet on in the Paul vs Silva fight on our Canada sports betting sites. You can bet on markets such as the outright winner to the winning round. Take a look below at the full list of Paul vs Silva betting markets and make your boxing picks.

Canada Sportsbooks Paul vs Silva Markets

Fight winner

Method of victory

Fight to go the distance?

Total rounds

To score a knockdown

Jake Paul round betting

Anderson Silva round betting

Round group betting

BetOnline – $1,000 In Canada Paul vs Silva Free Bets Available

By using the BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for the Paul vs Silva. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2,000 and you will get the maximum $1,000 Paul vs Silva bonus.

BetOnline Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Canada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bodog – $600 In Boxing Free Bets For The Paul vs Silva Fight In Canada

Join Bodog today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $600 in Paul vs Silva free bets. Bodog will match your deposit by 100%, which means that if you deposit $600, you get a free bet worth the same amount use on the big fight. If you deposit $250, you will receive $250 in cash bonuses for the Paul vs Silva fight.

Bodog Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Perks

HD-Quality Live Streaming Services

Huge Bitcoin Bonuses

Wide Range of Esports

Stake – Up To £2,000 Deposit Match For Canada Paul vs Silva Free Bets

The Stake Paul vs Silva betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a mind-boggling 200% bonus. Put simply, deposit $2,000 upon signing up below and you will receive an extra $2,000 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

Stake Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

200% Deposit Bonus Up To $2,000

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,000

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Paul vs Silva In Canada

You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign up and deposit $2,000 you can get $1,000 in Paul vs Silva free bets.

MyBookie Paul vs Silva Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

XBet – Claim $500 In Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Bonuses In Canada

Thanks to the team at XBet, you can claim up to $500 in free bets to use on the massive Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight on Saturday night. XBet are matching your initial deposit 100% up to $500. So if you even wanted to just deposit $250, you will receive the equivalent in bonuses to use on the super-fight this weekend.

XBet Up to $500 In Paul vs Silva Free Bets Ts & Cs

Your must be a registered XBet customer

Get 100% on your deposit up to $500

Use this reload bonus to spice up your selections

Use this bonus every time you fund your XBet account

Everygame – Claim $750 In Canada Paul vs Silva Free Bets

Everygame are offering new customers the change of earning up to $750 in Paul vs Silva free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in Paul vs Silva bonuses.

Everygame Paul vs Silva Canada Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

$6,000 In Paul vs Silva Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Boxing Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top Boxing Sportsbooks where you can place your boxing free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. As we have outlined above, you can claim up to $6,000 in cash bonuses to use on the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva super-fight on Saturday night from the Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona.

All you’ve got to do is sign-up, deposit and then voila! The cash bonuses are yours to use on the Paul vs Silva fight. Here are the six best Canada sports betting sites summed up in a table, detailed above in this article:

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Bodog $600: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Stake $2,000: 200% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None XBet $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

