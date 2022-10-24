Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting Picks, Odds And Best Bets For Saturday’s Fight

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva takes centre stage this Saturday night from the Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona. A really good fight in prospect, so lets hope it lives up to it! Here at The Sports Daily we have you covered with out betting picks for the fight, free bets, betting promo offers and the best boxing odds. Read on to find out more!

On paper, this fight really is a proper 50/50 match-up. Jake Paul has gone from strength to strength since moving over the the boxing world, whilst Anderson Silva has beaten a former legitimate world champion. This fight really is a compelling one and is certainly the toughest test of Jake Paul’s career to date.

If you fancy a wager on this fight in the men’s cruiserweight division, read on and check out our betting picks and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting promotions on this page ahead of Paul vs Silva.

Best Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Free Bets & Betting Promos

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s)

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1 2 KO’s) 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

October 29th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV

US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA

Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -155 | Anderson Silva +125

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting Prediction

Our first betting pick for this highly anticipated boxing match-up between one of the most controversial figures in the sport in Jake Paul and an MMA legend Anderson Silva, is that the Brazilian will hand ‘The Problem Child’ the first defeat of his boxing career.

Despite being undefeated so far and impressing when stepping through the ropes, we believe that Jake Paul may have bitten off a bit more than he can chew here in this fight. Yes, Paul has looked impressive, but he hasn’t fought a real boxer yet. Anderson Silva has.

‘Spider’ fought Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, who was a previous legitimate WBC World Middleweight Champion. Chavez Jr, son of the great Julio Cesar Chavez, won the world title back in 2011 and held the belt for 15 months. He has beaten some big names such as Andy Lee, Marco Antonio Rubio and Sebastian Zbik. The Mexican has also shared the ring with none the likes of Sergio Martinez, Daniel Jacobs and one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

That is some elite company for Chavez Jr to be keeping, yet Silva beat hi over eight rounds last year. In June 2021, the 47-year-old defeated Chavez Jr by split decision, putting on a phenomenal performance. If he can replicate that performance and gets a fair call on the scorecards, then we can see Silva coming away victorious from this bout.

He is the betting underdog and it is clear to see why. However, Jake Paul has never fought anyone of the calibre of Silva. This is areal tough test for the 25-year-old, and here at The Sports Daily we think it could prove to be too much, too soon for the American YouTube star.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Prediction: Silva to win @ +125 with BetOnline

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Best Bet

Our best bet for this compelling cruiserweight showdown on Saturday night between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva is that the Brazilian veteran will roll back the years and beat ‘The Problem Child’ on points.

The reason we have selected points as the outcome for Silva is that we don’t believe he posses the power anymore to stop Jake Paul. Paul is 22 years younger than Silva, fresher and has less miles on the clock, but he can win this fight if he boxes, stays on the outside and doesn’t get dragged into Paul’s type of fight.

As we have already alluded to, Anderson Silva has proven that he can compete at a high level in the boxing ring. Beating a former world champion is a real statement. If he can replicate that performance, there is no reason why he can’t box his way to another decision victory.

We feel it could be unanimous, however at a price of +500, we think taking Silva to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards is your best bet. That means no matter whether it is unanimous, majority of split decision, you will be paid out as a winner.

Of course, Jake Paul carries huge power and has the tools to be able to stop Anderson Silva too. However, we feel that Silva could be too awkward, too game and a bit too good for the former Disney channel TV star.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Best Bet: Silva to win via decision @ +500 with BetOnline

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Odds

Already claimed the Paul vs Silva boxing betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -155 Anderson Silva +125 Draw +1100

When Is Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva?

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Ring Walks expected: 11.00PM EST, Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona, USA

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have Showtime on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from the Gila River Arena on Showtime PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $59.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream: Showtime subscribers can also catch the action online and via the Showtime app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel ad have paid for the PPV on your account.

Tale Of The Tape

Jake Paul — Record and Bio

Rank: #687 Cruiserweight (BoxRec)

Age: 25

Country: USA

Height: 6’1″ (185 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 5-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 1

Anderson Silva — Record and Bio