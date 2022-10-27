Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Public Betting: 65.5% Of Bets Back Jake Paul To Win

Jake Paul is certainly the favorite to win his huge fight with Anderson Silva on Saturday night. The bookmakers have him as a -190 favorite, with a 65.5% implied probability of winning the bout.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva — Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO's) | Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KO's)

📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

🏆 Title: N/A

📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: Fite TV

🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Arizona, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -190 | Anderson Silva +160

Bookmakers Give Jake Paul 65.5% Chance Of Defeating Anderson Silva

The return of ‘The Problem Child’. Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva is finally here!

With the fight almost upon us and it is sure to be a great fight. Despite Silva undoubtably being Paul’s toughest test to date, the bookmakers still have him as the favorite. The boxing odds suggest that Paul is more likely to win by decision than he is by knockout against the former long reigning UFC Middleweight Champion.

At a price of -190 to win the fight, this gives Jake Paul roughly a 65.5% chance of winning the fight. He is currently +187 to win the fight on points, which equates to a 34.8% implied probability. For you boxing fans out there that think the YouTube sensation will secure his fifth KO as a professional boxer, there is a 30/8% chance of that being the case.

For the ‘Spider’, he is the betting underdog in this one with BetOnline, one of the leading offshore sportsbooks. There is approximately a 38.5% chance that Anderson Silva will get his hand raised on Saturday night. Perhaps quite surprisingly, there is about a 29.4% chance that he stops Paul within the scheduled distance. Betting on the 47-year-old to win via decision looks like the most unlikely of outcomes, with just a 13.3% chance of this happening.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Betting Odds

Jake Paul is the betting favorite for this mega-fight on Saturday night. The Giles River Arena in Arizona takes centre stage as 'The Problem Child' looks to secure another knockout victory in the boxing ring. The bookmakers have the 25-year-old as the favorite giving him a 65.5% chance of getting his hand raised.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -190 Anderson Silva +160 Draw +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

