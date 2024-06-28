Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Fight Card Undercard Announced

The highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Perry has just gotten even more thrilling with the addition of several intriguing bouts to the fight card. Scheduled for July 20, 2024, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the event promises to be a night of high-octane action, featuring a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars from both the boxing and MMA worlds.

🚨 BREAKING! Jake Paul vs Mike Perry confirmed for July 20th 8-round cruiserweight fight#Boxing #PaulPerry pic.twitter.com/3OWcawOlly — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 18, 2024

The main event of the evening will see social media sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul take on former UFC fighter Mike Perry. Paul, who has built a reputation for his knockout power and brash personality, will be looking to add another victory to his record. Perry, known for his toughness and striking ability, is making his debut in the boxing ring and aims to make a statement by defeating Paul.

Co-Main Event: Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

An exciting co-main event featuring Amanda Serrano and Stevie Morgan. Serrano, a trailblazer in women’s boxing and the unified featherweight champion will fight the highly-ranked Stevie Morgan. This bout promises to be a thrilling contest, with Serrano looking to solidify her legacy and Morgan aiming to make a significant impact on the global stage. The inclusion of this high-stakes fight adds further intrigue and excitement to an already star-studded card

Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan is set to fight on July 20th in Tampa, Florida 🥊 (via @MostVpromotions) pic.twitter.com/4AX6hTt1O0 — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) June 18, 2024

Paul vs. Perry Undercard

Adding to the excitement, the main card will feature former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall squaring off against former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Hall, who recently transitioned to boxing, is eager to prove his skills against a seasoned boxer like Chavez Jr. This matchup is expected to be a clash of styles, with Hall’s dynamic striking facing off against Chavez Jr.’s boxing pedigree.

“Excited to get back to competing and challenging myself against a well known boxer & former world champion” pic.twitter.com/TuvTk9K9Vg — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) June 27, 2024

The rest of this fight card is littered with exciting prospects looking to make a name for themselves, check out the rest of what this fight card has to offer:

MAIN CARD (9 P.M. EST DAZN PPV)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

H20 Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi

Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman

Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Uriah Hall

PRELIMINARY CARD

Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence

Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez

Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill

Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero