Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5th. Jake Paul will finally get to settle the beef with Nate Diaz and get into the boxing ring and square off against one another in a highly anticipated matchup. Paul has the chance to get another big win under his belt meanwhile, Diaz has the chance to shut Paul up and retire him from the sport of boxing with a win on Saturday night.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -400 Nate Diaz +300

The oddsmakers expect Jake Paul to run away with this fight against Nate Diaz. This will be Paul’s 8th professional boxing match while this will be Diaz’s first which is baked into this betting line. Also, Paul typically cuts down to make 185 lbs, which is the contracted weight for this fight, while Diaz is probably walking close to 185 lbs. Diaz is a normal lightweight and welterweight contender for the UFC so the size will be apparent in this matchup. With that said, Diaz is always a game opponent and one that will not go down without a dogfight.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Preview

On August 5th, 2023, YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul will face off against former UFC bad boy Nate Diaz in a highly anticipated boxing match.

Jake Paul is a 26-year-old American YouTuber and professional boxer with a record of 6-1. He is known for his knockout power and has been training with some of the best boxers in the world. Nate Diaz, on the other hand, is a 38-year-old American mixed martial artist with a record of 21-13. He is known for his toughness and has fought some of the biggest names in the UFC.

Jake Paul is a skilled boxer with a strong right hand and knockout power. He has been training with some of the best boxers in the world and has shown significant improvement in his technique. Nate Diaz, on the other hand, is a tough and durable fighter who is known for his striking and grappling skills. While he is primarily an MMA fighter, Diaz has been boxing his whole career and has sparred with boxers in the past.

This fight has significant implications for both fighters. For Jake Paul, a win over Nate Diaz would be a significant accomplishment and could potentially earn him a shot at a world title. For Nate Diaz, a win over Jake Paul would be a major upset and could potentially lead to more high-profile boxing matches.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Over 8.5 Rounds +125

Jake Paul is now entering his 8th professional fight meanwhile Nate Diaz will be making his boxing debut. Paul will certainly have the size, power, and maybe even the technique advantages in this fight but while he may have more boxing experience Diaz has much more fighting experience. Sometimes it’s not just about the skill but also the will to win. We all know the durability and cardio of Diaz is never a concern meanwhile, the same can’t be said for Paul.

While Paul has some serious power in his hands as we’ve seen in the four knockouts on his record but the ability to knock out Diaz remains fairly low. With that said, I believe Paul is going to bank the first half of this fight and steal 1-2 rounds in the latter portion making Diaz have to work in the later goings of this fight to get the win. Ultimately, I expect this fight to get into the later rounds thanks to the durability of Diaz and with the over set at 8.5 rounds at plus money, I’ll take those odds.

