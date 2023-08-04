Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Purse Money: How Much Will They Make?

In the world of boxing, the purse money is one of the most talked-about topics. Fans are always curious to know how much money their favorite boxers will make from a fight. The upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is no exception. In this article, we will take a closer look at the purse money for the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight and how it will be split.

Nate Diaz Says He’d Have To Fight 1-to-3 Times In UFC To Earn What He’s Making vs. Paul https://t.co/95MyUsmeBc pic.twitter.com/Aq8Vh2Ves5 — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) August 4, 2023

How Much Will They Make?

While the exact purse payouts for the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight haven’t been confirmed, multiple reports suggest that Jake Paul could take home an estimated $2 million, while Nate Diaz is set to receive a purse of $500,000. These figures are not official, but they give us a good idea of how much money the two fighters could make from the fight.

In addition to the guaranteed purse money, both fighters will also earn a share of the PPV revenue. According to Sports Payouts, Jake Paul will earn a guaranteed $2 million, and Nate Diaz will earn a guaranteed purse of $500k, and both boxers will earn a share from PPV money, which will be based on PPV buys

How Will They Split It?

There is no official breakdown of the payout and the purse split between the fighters at the time of this writing. However, it is safe to assume that the split will be heavily in favor of Jake Paul, given that he is the bigger draw and has a larger following. It is not uncommon for the split to be 80/20 or even 90/10 in favor of the bigger draw.

It is worth noting that the purse split is not the only way that fighters make money from a fight. They can also earn money from sponsorships, endorsements, and other sources. For example, Jake Paul has a large following on social media, and he has been able to monetize that following through various sponsorships and endorsements.