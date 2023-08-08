Boxing News and Rumors

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Ticket Sales Amass over $3 Million

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
Jake Paul Boxing

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are two of the biggest names in combat sports, and their recent fight generated a lot of buzz. The fight took place on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event was promoted by Paul’s company, Most Valuable Promotions, and was broadcast on DAZN PPV.

Before the fight, there were mixed expectations about the ticket sales and PPV buys. Some experts predicted that the fight would be a huge success, while others were more skeptical. According to, there were increasing concerns about low PPV sales, and the fight wasn’t generating much interest. However, reported that Paul believed the PPV buys for the fight could “shock us all” and bring in 400,000-500,000 PPV buys.

Ticket Sales

Despite the mixed expectations, the fight sold out within minutes of tickets going on sale. The American Airlines Center has a capacity of around 20,000, and all of the tickets were sold. The tickets were priced between $32 and $3,5000, with ringside seats costing the most. According to, the ticket sales for the fight fell short of passing the mark set by UFC 277 with a gate of $3.1 Million which is roughly $1.54 Million less than UFC 277, which was headlined by Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes.

There aren’t confirmed figures out yet on the PPV buys there have been rumblings that it had done very well for themselves. It doesn’t seem like there have been any records being broken but solid numbers all around for this past weekend’s festivities.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

The fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz was a highly anticipated event. Paul, who is known for his YouTube videos and his boxing career, was looking to continue his undefeated streak. Diaz, on the other hand, is a veteran of the UFC and was looking to make a statement in his first boxing match.

The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds, with each round lasting three minutes. The rules of the fight were similar to those of a professional boxing match, with the fighters wearing gloves and following the standard boxing rules.

The fight was a close one, with both fighters landing some significant punches. However, in the end, it was Jake Paul who emerged victorious. Paul won the fight by unanimous decision, after landing some heavy shots on Diaz and even knocking him down in round five.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
