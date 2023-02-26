Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: “All Or Nothing”

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally set to square off today in arguably one of the most anticipated fights of the year. This is a fight that was in the making for over two years now and with it finally coming to fruition the fans are chomping at the bit watch it all unfold.

This fight was supposed to happen on two separate occasions prior to this weekend. The first encounter did not go as planned after Fury had to withdraw due to injury back in December 2021. Then in August 2022 they were scheduled to make it happen again this time at Madison Square Garden in New York City but Fury was denied a visa and was not allowed into the United States. So the third time is the charm with no setbacks, these two are finally ready to put this rivalry between the two to rest and finally figure out who is the better boxer.

All Or Nothing

Paul and Fury had a heated press conference, taking verbal jabs at one another until things got a bit physical when Paul gave Fury the opportunity to double his pay come fight night.

Paul issued a proposition to Fury that if he beats him he will double his pay but if he loses he walks away with absolutely nothing. Fury was hesitant in agreeing to it but his father chimed in and agreed to it before he could get a word in about it.

There is a lot at stake here and a ton of pressure on Fury to get this win over Paul, it will be interesting to see if it will make or break him come fight night. Tune in this Sunday, February 26th at 2 PM EST live on ESPN+ PPV to watch it all unfold.