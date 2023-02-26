Boxing News and Rumors

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: “All Or Nothing”

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
2 min read
paul-fury-weighin25022023_1e23izoi3x5lt1x5b5edual0bq

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally set to square off today in arguably one of the most anticipated fights of the year. This is a fight that was in the making for over two years now and with it finally coming to fruition the fans are chomping at the bit watch it all unfold.

This fight was supposed to happen on two separate occasions prior to this weekend. The first encounter did not go as planned after Fury had to withdraw due to injury back in December 2021. Then in August 2022 they were scheduled to make it happen again this time at Madison Square Garden in New York City but Fury was denied a visa and was not allowed into the United States. So the third time is the charm with no setbacks, these two are finally ready to put this rivalry between the two to rest and finally figure out who is the better boxer.

All Or Nothing

Paul and Fury had a heated press conference, taking verbal jabs at one another until things got a bit physical when Paul gave Fury the opportunity to double his pay come fight night.

Paul issued a proposition to Fury that if he beats him he will double his pay but if he loses he walks away with absolutely nothing. Fury was hesitant in agreeing to it but his father chimed in and agreed to it before he could get a word in about it.

There is a lot at stake here and a ton of pressure on Fury to get this win over Paul, it will be interesting to see if it will make or break him come fight night. Tune in this Sunday, February 26th at 2 PM EST live on ESPN+ PPV to watch it all unfold.

 

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
paul-fury-weighin25022023_1e23izoi3x5lt1x5b5edual0bq
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: “All Or Nothing”
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  22min
Boxing News and Rumors
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in Florida | FL Sports Betting Apps
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Best Boxing Prop Bets for PPV Fight
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 25 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Jake Paul PPV Cost Set At $49.99 For Tommy Fury Fight
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury PPV Cost Set At $49.99 for Boxing Fight
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 24 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in Nevada | NV Sports Betting Apps
Jake Paul Bets ‘Double or Nothing’ With Tommy Fury Ahead Of Fight In Saudi Arabia
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top