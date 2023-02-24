Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Best Boxing Prop Bets for PPV Fight

After a year of canceled fights and trash talk, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally fight inside the ring on Sunday, February 26. Both fighters come into the bout undefeated as they look to further their careers with a statement victory. If you’re interested in betting on the fight between Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, top online sportsbooks, such as BetOnline, have the best props to bet for the highly-anticipated showdown.

Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Odds

According to the top online sportsbooks, Paul is the betting favorite at -159.

Paul is off to a terrific start with a professional boxing record of 6-0. Four wins came via knockout, led by a viral knockout over Ben Askren in April 2021.

Fury is a small underdog at +139. Fury is 8-0 as a professional boxer, with his last win in April 2022 over Daniel Bocianski.

After two postponements, it’s finally time for Paul and Fury to settle this in the ring. View the full odds via BetOnline below.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Boxing Prop Bets

Both fighters are knockout artists, as the duo has combined for eight knockouts in 14 total fights.

However, there is good value in predicting if either fighter will get knocked down or win by decision.

Fighter Knockdowns

Knockdowns Odds Play Both boxers do not get knocked down -450 Both boxers get knocked down +325

Will The Fight Go The Scheduled Distance?

Will The Fight Go The Scheduled Distance? Odds Play Yes -120 No -110

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Best Boxing Prop Bet – Jake Paul By Decision Or Technical Decision +260

Method of Victory Odds Play Jake Paul by KO, TKO, or DQ +215 Tommy Fury by KO, TKO, or DQ +240 Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision +260 Tommy Fury by Decision or Technical Decision +425 Draw or Technical Draw +1200

To this point, Paul has only fought a fellow YouTuber, a retired NBA player, and former MMA stars. Fury will be the first professional boxer that Paul faces.

However, Paul has a great right hand and has shown respectable punching power in his previous fights.

Also, the psychological warfare between the two fighters has to be addressed. Win or lose, Paul still has a multimillion-dollar deal with the PFL. His value will not fully diminish with a loss.

However, Fury cannot afford to lose this fight. This is his big break, with a chance to make the most money he’s ever been offered for a fight. If Fury wins, he will earn double his purse. If he loses, the British boxer will make nothing.

Both fighters will be looking for a quick knockout. Both fighters will be passive in the beginning to avoid an embarrassing knockout. That will give Paul a chance to win some of the earlier rounds. When all’s said and done, those early rounds will be the difference as Paul wins by decision.