Boxing News and Rumors

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Best Boxing Prop Bets for PPV Fight

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in Florida | FL Sports Betting Apps

After a year of canceled fights and trash talk, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally fight inside the ring on Sunday, February 26. Both fighters come into the bout undefeated as they look to further their careers with a statement victory. If you’re interested in betting on the fight between Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, top online sportsbooks, such as BetOnline, have the best props to bet for the highly-anticipated showdown.

Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Odds

According to the top online sportsbooks, Paul is the betting favorite at -159.

Paul is off to a terrific start with a professional boxing record of 6-0. Four wins came via knockout, led by a viral knockout over Ben Askren in April 2021.

Fury is a small underdog at +139. Fury is 8-0 as a professional boxer, with his last win in April 2022 over Daniel Bocianski.

After two postponements, it’s finally time for Paul and Fury to settle this in the ring. View the full odds via BetOnline below.

Bet Moneyline Total Play
Jake Paul -157 Over 6.5 (-150)  BetOnline logo
Tommy Fury +137 Under 6.5 (+130) BetOnline logo

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Boxing Prop Bets

Both fighters are knockout artists, as the duo has combined for eight knockouts in 14 total fights.

However, there is good value in predicting if either fighter will get knocked down or win by decision.

Fighter Knockdowns

Knockdowns Odds Play
Both boxers do not get knocked down -450 BetOnline logo
Both boxers get knocked down +325 BetOnline logo

Will The Fight Go The Scheduled Distance?

Will The Fight Go The Scheduled Distance? Odds Play
Yes -120 BetOnline logo
No -110 BetOnline logo

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Best Boxing Prop Bet – Jake Paul By Decision Or Technical Decision +260

Method of Victory Odds Play
Jake Paul by KO, TKO, or DQ +215 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fury by KO, TKO, or DQ +240 BetOnline logo
Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision +260 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fury by Decision or Technical Decision +425 BetOnline logo
Draw or Technical Draw +1200 BetOnline logo

To this point, Paul has only fought a fellow YouTuber, a retired NBA player, and former MMA stars. Fury will be the first professional boxer that Paul faces.

However, Paul has a great right hand and has shown respectable punching power in his previous fights.

Also, the psychological warfare between the two fighters has to be addressed. Win or lose, Paul still has a multimillion-dollar deal with the PFL. His value will not fully diminish with a loss.

However, Fury cannot afford to lose this fight. This is his big break, with a chance to make the most money he’s ever been offered for a fight. If Fury wins, he will earn double his purse. If he loses, the British boxer will make nothing.

Both fighters will be looking for a quick knockout. Both fighters will be passive in the beginning to avoid an embarrassing knockout. That will give Paul a chance to win some of the earlier rounds. When all’s said and done, those early rounds will be the difference as Paul wins by decision.

Bet on Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision +260 at BetOnline

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Jake Paul PPV Cost Set At $49.99 For Tommy Fury Fight
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury PPV Cost Set At $49.99 for Boxing Fight
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  7h
Boxing News and Rumors
How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in Nevada | NV Sports Betting Apps
Jake Paul Bets ‘Double or Nothing’ With Tommy Fury Ahead Of Fight In Saudi Arabia
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Tommy Fury Net Worth, Height, Weight, Reach and Boxing Record
Tommy Fury Net Worth, Height, Weight, Reach and Boxing Record
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 23 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Jake Paul To Earn Top-15 WBC Ranking With Win vs Tommy Fury
Jake Paul To Earn Top-15 WBC Ranking With Win vs Tommy Fury
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top