Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Purse: $3.2M on the Line in Boxing Fight

Gia Nguyen
There will be more than just pride and undefeated records on the line when Jake Paul fights Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia next week.

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury PPV fight has reportedly drawn a huge $3.2 million purse, as the pair head to Saudi Arabia to end their feud.

The match has finally been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 26 after the Fury was forced to pull out twice due to injury and visa issues.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight

  • PPV Fight:Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, February 26, 2023
  • 🕙 When is Paul vs Fury: 2:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is Paul vs Fury: Diriyah Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • 📺 TV Channel:PPV
  • 🏆 Main Event: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury
  • 📊 Boxing Stats: Jake Paul 6-0, (4 KOs) | Fury 8-0 (4 KOs)
  • 🎲 Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Odds: Paul (-180) | Fury (+150)

Paul vs Fury Purse

The Paul vs Fury fight will be televised worldwide on pay-per-view. The two are set to settle the score and will have a chance at a $3.2 million purse.

Thanks to a lucrative purse that is boosted by a share of the PPV sales, both Fury and Paul are going home winners. The YouTube star is guaranteed to come home with $3.2 million on top of the 65% of the PPV money. According to sources, Paul will be earning a cool $8.6 million, including sponsorship deals.

Meanwhile, Fury will have a chance to double his net worth.

The British fighter is expected to make $2 million while taking home at least 35 percent of the PPV sales. In the end, Fury will be taking home at least $4.5 million after it’s all said and done.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
