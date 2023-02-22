Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is finally here this weekend live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury were set to fight for the first time in December 2021 but Fury had to withdraw from the bout due to an injury and medical problem.

That eventually set up an immediate rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley who got knocked out by Paul. Then they tried for a second time in August 2022 for that fight to fall through as well when Fury has visa issues getting into the United States.

So third time’s the charm here this weekend February 26th in Saudi Arabia where these two bitter rivals finally get to settle the score once and for all. With that said, let’s take a look at how you can watch, the betting odds for the fight, and best bets for this fight.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury | How To Watch

Boxing: Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Saturday, February 26th, 2023 When is Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $49.99

ESPN+ PPV | Price: $49.99 Where is Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Betting Odds – Paul vs. Fury

Both fighters are relatively young and fresh in their professional boxing careers with only 15 combined pro fights between the two of them. Most believe that this will be the first real test of Paul’s career as takes on the younger brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury.

This is why the moneyline is the closest it’s been for any Paul fight as answers will be answered this weekend against Fury. Right now, Paul is a small betting favorite at -165 with Fury as the small underdog at +145.

Check out the full breakdown of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury odds below from BetOnline.

Fight Odds On The Moneyline Paul vs. Fury

Jake Paul is looking to be ranked by the WBC with his first win over a legitimate boxer after this weekend against Tommy Fury. That will also make it seven consecutive wins in a row if he is able to get by his stiffest competition to date.

Fury on the other side will also be facing his stiffest competition as he takes on Paul in Saudi Arabia. He hasn’t fought elite competition as people may think as his opponents had a combined record of 24-176-5.

Check out the chart below for the best moneyline odds for Paul vs. Fury.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -165 Tommy Fury +145

Best Bet for Paul vs. Fury

This should be a closely contested fight between these two young up-and-coming boxing prospects. As they are both fairly new to professional boxing, I don’t expect a finish on either side. They will want to be more cautious to not get caught by something especially in a fight with as much magnitude as this one.

That will have me lean toward this fight goes to a decision that would be the safer bet to make in this fight. The way that these types of boxing matches go, it is better to play it safe than to be on the wrong side of a controversial decision.