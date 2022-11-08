Jake Paul Wants To Fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Next

After his victory over Anderson Silva less than 10 days ago, Jake Paul has confirmed that he wants to fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez next. ‘The Problem Child’ has reiterated his intentions to fight the Mexican boxing superstar.

Jake Paul Wants Canelo Next

After successfully beating Anderson Silva last weekend in his sixth professional boxing match, Jake Paul’s stock is well and truly on the rise.

It would come as no surprise to see the 25-year-old feature in WBC cruiserweight or light-heavyweight rankings in the not so distant future.

The question on everyone’s lips is who ‘The Problem Child’ is going to face next. Could it be Nate Diaz? Could it bee Tommy Fury? Or will it be one of the best fighters on the planet, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez?

After his trilogy fight in September with Gennady Golovkin, the YouTube sensation believes that the Mexican superstar is slowing down and is ‘getting old’. After this somewhat lacklustre performance against ‘GGG’ and his loss to Dmitry Bivol prior to that, Paul believes that ‘Canelo’ is on the decline and wants to face him as soon as possible.

Here is what Paul had to say to the undisputed super-middleweight champion:

“Canelo, you’re getting old. You looked weird against ‘Triple G.’ I still want that fight too. I said it 18 months ago and I’m saying it again now.

“Then they laughed at me and said, ‘Sure you do, you idiot.’ Maybe they’ll take me a little more seriously now, because I mean it, I want that fight.”

It is unlikely this fight will ever happen, never mind next. Paul is expected to return early in 2023, with Nate Diaz currently the front runner. The former Disney Channel star has improved at a rapid rate in the boxing ring, but surely a fight against Canelo is unrealistic, isn’t it?

Content You May Like