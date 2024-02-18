Boxing News and Rumors

Jake Paul’s girlfriend Jutta Leerdam wins bronze at World Championship

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jutta Leerdam

Professional boxer Jake Paul of Cleveland, Ohio generated the spotlight in 2023. He is not only a famous boxer, YouTuber, actor, social media influencer and rapper. But the verdict is definitely out if he is a better athlete than his girlfriend, 25-year-old speed skating superstar Jutta Leerdam of  ‘s-Gravenzande, Netherlands.

On Saturday at the 2024 World Speed Skating Championships in Calgary, Leerdam won the bronze medal in the women’s 1000 metres. She posted a time of 1:13.28, and beat her Dutch teammate by 0.33 seconds. Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong finished in fourth place with a time of 1:13.61. Miho Takagi of Japan won the gold medal with a time of 1:12.83. Mei Han of China won the silver medal with a time of 1:13.27.

Seventh World Championship Medal

Leerdam has won seven medals in the history of the World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships. She won gold in the team sprint in 2019 in Inzell, Germany (an event not on the Olympic program), gold in the women’s 1000 metres and team sprint in 2020 in Salt Lake City, gold in the women’s 1000 metres in Heerenveen in 2023, silver in the women’s 1000 metres in Heerenveen in 2021, and bronze in the women’s 500 metres in Heerenveen in 2023.

Olympic Silver Medalist

Leerdam also struck silver in the women’s 1000 metres at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. She posted a time of 1:13.83. Takagi was the only speed skater faster than Leerdam, as she posted a time of 1:13.19 for the Olympic record.

Met Over Instagram

Leerdam and Paul met over Instagram in the winter of 2022/2023. Kostas Lianos of the Sun in Great Britain has labelled Leerdam the “World’s hottest speed skater”, and has three million followers on her Instagram profile. In Calgary, she did not hesitate when being asked by a fan if she could have his picture taken with him for a selfie.

Preparing for March 2 fight

Paul did not seem to be in Calgary this weekend. He is preparing for his March 2 fight against Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico.

 

 

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors News Olympics
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
lopez vs ortiz
How to Watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Date, Time, and Fight Card
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 8 2024
Boxing News and Rumors
Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Boxing
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Postponed After Brutal Cut in Training
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 2 2024
Boxing News and Rumors
Tyson Fury Angry
Jai Opetaia’s departure from Tyson Fury’s camp fuels the fire
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 22 2024
Boxing News and Rumors
Jake Paul is rumored to be in talks to box former Olympic boxing qualifier
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 4 2024
More News
Arrow to top