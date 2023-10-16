Tommy Fury has an 11% chance to be Jake Paul’s next opponent

Jake Paul Next Opponent Odds

Mike Perry +125

+125 Darren Till +300

+300 KSI +600

+600 Tommy Fury +800

+800 Carl Froch +1000

+1000 Conor McGregor +1200

+1200 Nate Diaz +1400

+1400 Kell Brook +2000

+2000 Canelo Alvarez +3300

+3300 Tony Bellew +5000

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Jake Paul’s next opponent is a a hot topic in the boxing world. The crossover YouTube star is set to announce his next opponent on December 15, and although the chatter is loud about a potential rematch with Tommy Fury, betting odds are tilting towards Mike Perry as the next in line to face Paul.

Tommy Fury 8/1 to be Jake Paul’s Next Opponent

The odds for a rematch with Tommy Fury are set at 8/1. Their previous encounter ended with a split decision in favor of Fury, leaving a lingering question – what would happen in a second face-off?

The idea of a rematch is enticing and could provide Jake Paul with a shot at redemption while offering the fans another thrilling bout.

Other boxers like Carl Froch (+1000) and Canelo Alvarez (+3300) have expressed interest in a crossover bout, and are also potential opponents for Paul in his next fight.

Conor McGregor Has 8% Chance to Face Jake Paul Next in Boxing Bout

At 12/1, the odds are stirring the pot for a potential crossover bout between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor. Known for his striking ability, McGregor’s name in the mix brings a layer of excitement and unpredictability.

This would be a huge moneymaker for all involved with two of the biggest names currently in combat sports set to clash. However, McGregor has just reentered the USADA drug testing pool suggesting his focus lies on facing Michael Chandler in a UFC bout next.

Another possible MMA star, Darren Till is a more realistic option, with odds of +300 to face Jake Paul next.

Mike Perry Emerges as Favorite to be Jake Paul’s Next Fight at +125

Mike Perry tops the list as the favorite with odds at +125 to be Jake Paul’s next opponent. Previously on standby to step in for a bout if Dillon Danis pulled out, Perry’s readiness and willingness make him a strong contender to face Jake Paul next as a possible ‘thank you’ for making himself available as a backup.

This matchup could promise a blend of competitive spirit and entertainment, something that Jake Paul’s bouts have consistently delivered.

Perry has a 14-8-0 MMA record and has decent boxing skills, which could make this a challenging bout for Paul.

TheSportsDaily Commentary

“The variety of potential matchups for Jake Paul mirrors the evolving landscape of boxing,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily. “A rematch with Tommy Fury could settle unfinished business, while a bout against Conor McGregor could bring a whirlwind of attention.

“Mike Perry emerging as the favorite echoes a readiness to dive into high-stake bouts, showcasing the new faces ready to make a mark in the boxing world. As the odds fluctuate and the anticipation builds towards the December 15 announcement, the intrigue surrounding Jake Paul’s next opponent continues to captivate the audience.”

