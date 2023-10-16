Boxing News and Rumors

Jake Paul’s Next Opponent Betting Odds: Tommy Fury Rematch on the Cards?

David Evans
  • Tommy Fury has an 11% chance to be Jake Paul’s next opponent
  • Conor McGregor has odds of +1200 to be Jake Paul’s next fight
  • Mike Perry emerges as favorite to face Jake Paul next after serving as a backup in Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul bout

Jake Paul Next Opponent Odds

  • Mike Perry +125
  • Darren Till +300
  • KSI +600
  • Tommy Fury +800
  • Carl Froch +1000
  • Conor McGregor +1200
  • Nate Diaz +1400
  • Kell Brook +2000
  • Canelo Alvarez +3300
  • Tony Bellew +5000

Jake Paul’s next opponent is a a hot topic in the boxing world. The crossover YouTube star is set to announce his next opponent on December 15, and although the chatter is loud about a potential rematch with Tommy Fury, betting odds are tilting towards Mike Perry as the next in line to face Paul.

Tommy Fury 8/1 to be Jake Paul’s Next Opponent

The odds for a rematch with Tommy Fury are set at 8/1. Their previous encounter ended with a split decision in favor of Fury, leaving a lingering question – what would happen in a second face-off?

The idea of a rematch is enticing and could provide Jake Paul with a shot at redemption while offering the fans another thrilling bout.

Other boxers like Carl Froch (+1000) and Canelo Alvarez (+3300) have expressed interest in a crossover bout, and are also potential opponents for Paul in his next fight.

Conor McGregor Has 8% Chance to Face Jake Paul Next in Boxing Bout

At 12/1, the odds are stirring the pot for a potential crossover bout between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor. Known for his striking ability, McGregor’s name in the mix brings a layer of excitement and unpredictability.

This would be a huge moneymaker for all involved with two of the biggest names currently in combat sports set to clash. However, McGregor has just reentered the USADA drug testing pool suggesting his focus lies on facing Michael Chandler in a UFC bout next.

Another possible MMA star, Darren Till is a more realistic option, with odds of +300 to face Jake Paul next.

Mike Perry Emerges as Favorite to be Jake Paul’s Next Fight at +125

Mike Perry tops the list as the favorite with odds at +125 to be Jake Paul’s next opponent. Previously on standby to step in for a bout if Dillon Danis pulled out, Perry’s readiness and willingness make him a strong contender to face Jake Paul next as a possible ‘thank you’ for making himself available as a backup.

This matchup could promise a blend of competitive spirit and entertainment, something that Jake Paul’s bouts have consistently delivered.

Perry has a 14-8-0 MMA record and has decent boxing skills, which could make this a challenging bout for Paul.

TheSportsDaily Commentary

“The variety of potential matchups for Jake Paul mirrors the evolving landscape of boxing,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily. “A rematch with Tommy Fury could settle unfinished business, while a bout against Conor McGregor could bring a whirlwind of attention.

“Mike Perry emerging as the favorite echoes a readiness to dive into high-stake bouts, showcasing the new faces ready to make a mark in the boxing world. As the odds fluctuate and the anticipation builds towards the December 15 announcement, the intrigue surrounding Jake Paul’s next opponent continues to captivate the audience.”

Boxing News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top