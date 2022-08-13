Jake Paul’s six career fights as a cruiserweight boxer

Jake Paul of Cleveland, Ohio made sports betting news headlines this past week when he reportedly raised $50 million for a sports media and gambling venture. Paul has teamed up with Joey Levy and the new company is called Betr. In addition to being a high-performance boxer, Paul is known as a youtuber, social media influencer, vlogger, actor and rapper. During his acting career, Paul played the role of Dick Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. Paul’s singles hit, “It’s Everyday Bro” reached 25th on the UK Independent Singles Chart in 2017.

Let us take a look at this time of Paul’s career as a boxer. In his career, he has an impressive record of five wins and zero losses as a professional, and a record of one win and zero losses as an amateur.

Lone Amateur Win

Paul’s amateur boxing win came on August 25, 2018. He knocked out Deji Olatunji of London, England at 1:51 in the fifth round at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Olatunji is the younger brother of KSI, and like Paul, is also known as a YouTube vlogger. Jake Paul’s brother Logan, and KSI also have a history of fighting each other.

First Professional Win

Jake Paul’s first professional boxing win came over AnEsonGib, an English-Saudi Arabian YouTuber from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul knocked out his opponent only two minutes and 18 seconds into his match at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida on January 30, 2020. Paul actually knocked out AnEson Gib thrice in the first round before the referee stopped the bout.

Win over former NBA point guard Nate Robinson

Jake Paul’s second professional win came over former NBA point guard Nate Robinson of Seattle, Washington on November 28, 2020 from Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Paul knocked out Robinson at 1:24 of the second round before the high profile fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Robinson played 618 games in the National Basketball Association from 2005 to 2016 with the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 11 points per game, three assists per game, and 2.3 rebounds per game, along with a field goal percentage of .423, three-point percentage of .360, and a free throw percentage of .796.

Win over Ben Askren

After knocking out a former NBA veteran, Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren of Cedar Rapids, Iowa at 1:59 of the first round on April 17, 2021 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Askren was in the boxing ring fighting Paul despite being a mixed martial artist.

Two wins over Tyron Woodley

Both of Paul’s last two wins have come over the same opponent–Tyron Woodley of Ferguson, Missouri. Paul’s first win over Woodley was by split decision in the eighth round. The win had significance for Paul because it came in his hometown of Cleveland. Paul’s win over Woodley came at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers on August 29, 2021. Paul’s second win over Woodley was a knockout at 2:12 in the sixth round at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 18, 2021.