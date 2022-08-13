Boxing News and Rumors

Jake Paul’s six career fights as a cruiserweight boxer

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

Jake Paul of Cleveland, Ohio made sports betting news headlines this past week when he reportedly raised $50 million for a sports media and gambling venture. Paul has teamed up with Joey Levy and the new company is called Betr. In addition to being a high-performance boxer, Paul is known as a youtuber, social media influencer, vlogger, actor and rapper. During his acting career, Paul played the role of Dick Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. Paul’s singles hit, “It’s Everyday Bro” reached 25th on the UK Independent Singles Chart in 2017.

Let us take a look at this time of Paul’s career as a boxer. In his career, he has an impressive record of five wins and zero losses as a professional, and a record of one win and zero losses as an amateur.

Lone Amateur Win

Paul’s amateur boxing win came on August 25, 2018. He knocked out Deji Olatunji of London, England at 1:51 in the fifth round at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Olatunji is the younger brother of KSI, and like Paul, is also known as a YouTube vlogger. Jake Paul’s brother Logan, and KSI also have a history of fighting each other.

First Professional Win

Jake Paul’s first professional boxing win came over AnEsonGib, an English-Saudi Arabian YouTuber from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul knocked out his opponent only two minutes and 18 seconds into his match at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida on January 30, 2020. Paul actually knocked out AnEson Gib thrice in the first round before the referee stopped the bout.

Win over former NBA point guard Nate Robinson

Jake Paul’s second professional win came over former NBA point guard Nate Robinson of Seattle, Washington on November 28, 2020 from Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Paul knocked out Robinson at 1:24 of the second round before the high profile fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Robinson played 618 games in the National Basketball Association from 2005 to 2016 with the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 11 points per game, three assists per game, and 2.3 rebounds per game, along with a field goal percentage of .423, three-point percentage of .360, and a free throw percentage of .796.

Win over Ben Askren

After knocking out a former NBA veteran, Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren of Cedar Rapids, Iowa at 1:59 of the first round on April 17, 2021 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Askren was in the boxing ring fighting Paul despite being a mixed martial artist.

Two wins over Tyron Woodley

Both of Paul’s last two wins have come over the same opponent–Tyron Woodley of Ferguson, Missouri. Paul’s first win over Woodley was by split decision in the eighth round. The win had significance for Paul because it came in his hometown of Cleveland. Paul’s win over Woodley came at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers on August 29, 2021. Paul’s second win over Woodley was a knockout at 2:12 in the sixth round at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 18, 2021.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Tyson Fury Has New Trainer for Comeback Fight vs Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury Backtracks on Return to the Ring After Announcing he IS Retiring

charlierhodes  •  Aug 12 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury
Tommy Fury Calls For Jake Paul Fight Again After Two Failed Attempts
Paul Kelly  •  Aug 10 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Le'Veon Bell vs Adrian Peterson
Le’Veon Bell Favorite For Rescheduled Fight With Adrian Peterson
Paul Kelly  •  Aug 10 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
chris eubank jr vs conor benn
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Fight Announced For October 8th
Paul Kelly  •  Aug 10 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Jake Paul Names Michael Phelps Most Overrated Athlete Ever Jake Paul Names Michael Phelps Most Overrated Athlete Ever
Jake Paul Names Michael Phelps Most Overrated Athlete Ever
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 10 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 Fight Date Set For December 2023
Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 Fight Date Set For December 2023
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 9 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Tyson Fury Has New Trainer for Comeback Fight vs Derek Chisora
Tyson Fury Has New Trainer for Comeback Fight vs Derek Chisora
James Foglio  •  Aug 9 2022
More News