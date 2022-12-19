Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes lead two-horse race for NFL MVP

As the 2022-23 NFL season draws to a close, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes front a two-horse race to win the MVP award.

As it stands, Hurts leads the way at -155 with BetOnline whilst Mahomes follows closely behind at +155 ahead of the final three games of the season.

Philadelphia hold the NFL’s best record at 13-1, losing only to the Washington Commanders in week nine compared to Kansas City’s 11-3 record, tied at the top of the AFC with the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes leads the NFL with 35 passing touchdowns for the season, four ahead of Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow in second with 31 and Bills star Josh Allen in third with 30.

Hurts sits second in the league for rushing TDs, accumulating 13 in 14 games so far – behind only Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams with 14.

With two more rushing TDs, Hurts will break the record for most rushing TDs by a QB in a single season in NFL history. Only Cam Newton (14, 2011) has recorded more and with three more he would set the record for most by a QB in his first three seasons (29).

The pair of MVP frontrunners are tied on pass completion percentage at 67% each, with Mahomes completing 26.6 passes per game compared to Hurts’ 20.4.

Hurts, 24, had the league’s best TD/INT ratio until Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa took top spot on Sunday (4.80) ahead of the Eagles man in second place at 4.40.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star received ‘MVP’ chants as he left the field in Chicago following Philadelphia’s 25-20 victory over the Bears and is the youngest QB in NFL history to lead his team to a 13-1 start.

Jalen Hurts with some road MVP chants as the 13-1 Eagles come off the field. pic.twitter.com/w7Br7QYlv1 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 18, 2022

Patrick Mahomes has 4,809 passing and rushing yards this season and needs 754 yards to break the NFL record set by Drew Brees, who had 5,562 in 2011.

The 27-year-old would need to average 251.3 combined yards per game to achieve this and is already posting over 321 passing yards alone per game.

Head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, said: “You’re talking about a guy that, if he’s not the MVP of the league, I’m not sure what’s wrong with it.”

In Sunday’s overtime win against the Houston Texans, Mahomes set the record for the highest completion percentage for a single game with 40+ pass attempts in NFL history (88%).

Patrick Mahomes returns to his home state, goes 36 of 41 for 336 yards, 2 TDs, no INTs, finishes games with TWENTY straight completions. Five carries for 33 yards and a TD.

Incredible. pic.twitter.com/OS93a2HvVa — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) December 18, 2022

The Chiefs clinched their 7th consecutive AFC West title with the victory in Houston and Mahomes will look to lead Kansas City to a second Super Bowl in four years this coming February.