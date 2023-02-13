Jalen Hurts made history on Sunday as the first former Alabama player to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl. Despite being one of the most successful college football programs in recent times, no former Crimson Tide player had ever reached the end zone in a Super Bowl.

Hurts Sneaks In To Become First Alabama Alum To Score A Super Bowl TD

In Super Bowl LVII, Hurts converted a QB sneak in the first quarter, marking the first time an Alabama player had scored in a Super Bowl. A surprising statistic given Alabama’s dominance in college football in recent times.

Hurts went on to rush for two more touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs exploded in the second half, scoring on every possession to secure the win at 38-35.

While many former Alabama players, including Julio Jones, have played in Super Bowls, Hurts is the first to score a touchdown in the game. Joe Namath and Bart Starr are both former Alabama quarterbacks who have thrown touchdown passes in a Super Bowl, with Starr even being named Super Bowl MVP. If the Philadelphia Eagles had won on Sunday, Hurts likely would have joined them as a Super Bowl MVP.

Alabama and Oklahoma both claim Hurts as one of their own, as he played for both schools during his college career. He transferred to Oklahoma after his freshman season at Alabama, where he became a standout player and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

Despite the loss on Sunday, Hurts’ performance was a significant moment in Super Bowl history and a proud moment for the Alabama football program. 49 former Alabama players, including Jones and other skill position players, have played in Super Bowls, but Hurts is the first ever one to score a touchdown.

This historic moment in Super Bowl history serves as a testament to the talent and abilities of former Alabama players and their impact on the NFL. Despite the loss, Hurts’ performance in Super Bowl LVII will be remembered for years to come as a significant moment in Alabama football history.