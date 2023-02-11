NFL News and Rumors

Jalen Hurts Player Props: Best Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Jalen Hurts Eagles NFC Championship.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to cap off his incredible season with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl. Though he will be nursing an injured shoulder, Hurts remains the most important member of the Eagles’ offense, which is why his player props are some of the best bets for the Super Bowl.

Online sportsbooks like BetOnline will offer bets for Super Bowl LVII. Find out how to make bets through BetOnline below.

How To Get Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

  1. Click to register with BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus
  3. Get $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023

Bet on Super Bowl 2023 at BetOnline

Bet The Sides And Totals For Super Bowl 2023

There hasn’t been much movement in the point spread. The Eagles remain 1.5-point favorites.

However, the moneyline continues to fluctuate. The Eagles’ moneyline is now -125, and the Chiefs’ moneyline is +105. Continue to check.

The total remains at 51 points. If you love to bet the over, the hit rate for these teams ranges from average to slightly below average. On the season, the Eagles’ over record is 10-9 (52.6%), while the Chiefs’ over record is worse at 8-11 (41.1%).

Below is the full chart from BetOnline.

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5(-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51 (-107) Under 51 (-113) BetOnline logo

Jalen Hurts Prop Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Before looking at the props, here are some important numbers to remember.

Jalen Hurts had a fantastic 2022 campaign, throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, Hurts rushed for 760 yards, and led all quarterbacks with 13 rushing touchdowns.

In two postseason games, Hurts has 275 passing yards and two touchdowns. Hurts also has rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurts is the focal point of the Eagles’ offense. Including the NFL playoffs, Hurts is 16-1 as a starter, so if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, Hurts will play a major factor.

Check out some of the most popular props for Hurts, courtesy of BetOnline.

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards – Over/Under 238.5

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards Odds Play
Over 238.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Under 238.5 -114 BetOnline logo

Jalen Hurts Passing Touchdowns – Over/Under 1.5

Jalen Hurts Passing Touchdowns Odds Play
Over 1.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 -114 BetOnline logo

Jalen Hurts Pass Completions – Over/Under 21.5

Jalen Hurts Pass Completions Odds Play
Over 21.5 -108 BetOnline logo
Under 21.5 -121 BetOnline logo

Jalen Hurts Pass Attempts – Over/Under 31.5

Jalen Hurts Pass Attempts Odds Play
Over 31.5 -126 BetOnline logo
Under 31.5 -104 BetOnline logo

Jalen Hurts Rushing Yards – Over/Under 50.5

Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards Odds Play
Over 50.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Unver 50.5 -114 BetOnline logo

Jalen Hurts Best Prop Bet – 1+ Touchdown

Jalen Hurts Touchdowns Odds Play
1+ -130 BetOnline logo

Hurts has been a touchdown machine all season, particularly in the last two months. Since December 4, the Eagles quarterback has rushed for a touchdown in five of six games. The Eagles won all six of those games.

Because of the RPOs in the red zone, there’s always a chance that Hurts keeps the ball and tries to score.

It’s not inconceivable for Hurts to catch a touchdown as well. The last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl, quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass on the “Philly Special.” Could history repeat itself?

The Eagles should have plenty of chances to score in this game, so we’re picking Hurts to score a touchdown.

Bet on Super Bowl 2023 at BetOnline

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
staff predicts super bowl (1)

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Wyoming – Top WY Online Sportsbooks

Author image Lee Astley  •  44min
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick mahomes no trash talk (1)
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Wisconsin – Top WI Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  44min
NFL News and Rumors
Kadarius Toney runs out of the tunnel for the Kansas City Chiefs.
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In West Virginia – Top WV Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  60min
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Washington – Top WA Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
staff predicts super bowl (1)
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Virginia – Top VA Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
staff predicts super bowl (1)
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Vermont – Top MT Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Utah – Top UT Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  1h
More News
Arrow to top