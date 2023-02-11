Jalen Hurts Player Props: Best Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to cap off his incredible season with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl. Though he will be nursing an injured shoulder, Hurts remains the most important member of the Eagles’ offense, which is why his player props are some of the best bets for the Super Bowl.

Bet The Sides And Totals For Super Bowl 2023

There hasn’t been much movement in the point spread. The Eagles remain 1.5-point favorites.

However, the moneyline continues to fluctuate. The Eagles’ moneyline is now -125, and the Chiefs’ moneyline is +105. Continue to check.

The total remains at 51 points. If you love to bet the over, the hit rate for these teams ranges from average to slightly below average. On the season, the Eagles’ over record is 10-9 (52.6%), while the Chiefs’ over record is worse at 8-11 (41.1%).

Below is the full chart from BetOnline.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Before looking at the props, here are some important numbers to remember.

Jalen Hurts had a fantastic 2022 campaign, throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, Hurts rushed for 760 yards, and led all quarterbacks with 13 rushing touchdowns.

In two postseason games, Hurts has 275 passing yards and two touchdowns. Hurts also has rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurts is the focal point of the Eagles’ offense. Including the NFL playoffs, Hurts is 16-1 as a starter, so if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, Hurts will play a major factor.

Check out some of the most popular props for Hurts, courtesy of BetOnline.

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards – Over/Under 238.5

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards Odds Play Over 238.5 -114 Under 238.5 -114

Jalen Hurts Passing Touchdowns – Over/Under 1.5

Jalen Hurts Passing Touchdowns Odds Play Over 1.5 -114 Under 1.5 -114

Jalen Hurts Pass Completions – Over/Under 21.5

Jalen Hurts Pass Completions Odds Play Over 21.5 -108 Under 21.5 -121

Jalen Hurts Pass Attempts – Over/Under 31.5

Jalen Hurts Pass Attempts Odds Play Over 31.5 -126 Under 31.5 -104

Jalen Hurts Rushing Yards – Over/Under 50.5

Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards Odds Play Over 50.5 -114 Unver 50.5 -114

Jalen Hurts Best Prop Bet – 1+ Touchdown

Jalen Hurts Touchdowns Odds Play 1+ -130

Hurts has been a touchdown machine all season, particularly in the last two months. Since December 4, the Eagles quarterback has rushed for a touchdown in five of six games. The Eagles won all six of those games.

Because of the RPOs in the red zone, there’s always a chance that Hurts keeps the ball and tries to score.

It’s not inconceivable for Hurts to catch a touchdown as well. The last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl, quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass on the “Philly Special.” Could history repeat itself?

The Eagles should have plenty of chances to score in this game, so we’re picking Hurts to score a touchdown.