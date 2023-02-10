Jalen Hurts Player Props | Best Super Bowl 2023 Player Prop Bets

Jalen Hurts has solidified as one of the top quarterbacks of the league this season. He was in the running for MVP and now has the the Philadelphia Eagles on the verge to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Not only is Hurts one of the best duel-threat quarterbacks in the game right now, he is starting to ascend into the conversation for being the best in the NFL.

Below, we will break down some of the best player prop bets for the electric Eagles quarterback. Super Bowl 2023 is sure to be one for the ages and Jalen Hurts is primed to put on a show.

How To Get A Free Bet On Jalen Hurts Player Props

There are several different Jalen Hurts prop bets available for the Super Bowl this weekend.

Bettors can predict whether Hurts will go over or under a certain amount of passing attempts, completions, yards, or touchdowns, among many other prop bets.

Jalen Hurts Stats

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the best record in the NFC this season as they finished with a win-loss record of 14-3.

The Eagles are one of the best all-around teams in the league, but they would not be where they are now without the outstanding year Hurts had. Many believe had he been healthy all season, he would have won the league MVP.

Jalen Hurts finished the regular season with a total of 22 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He also logged 3,701 passing yards to go along with a completion percentage of 66.5 percent. By far the best of his young career thus far.

Jalen Hurts possessed a quarterback rating of 101.5 and also rushed for 760 yards.

Before you place your player props bets, check out some key Jalen Hurts stats and betting trends ahead of the Super Bowl below.

No interceptions thrown so far this postseason

2 passing touchdowns thrown and 387 yards in his lone career game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Has not finished with a completion percentage lower than 60 percent since week 12

Last Game vs 49ers: 15/25, 121 yards, one rushing touchdown

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles Vs Chiefs Odds

This Super Bowl is a heavyweight bout between the two top seeds. The Chiefs also finished with a win-loss record of 14-3 and have looked dominant this postseason.

The Eagles are slightly favored, but there are still plenty of people who have faith in Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to come out on top.

The Eagles enter as -1.5 favorites as they do boast a better defense than the Chiefs. The offenses are both high-powered, but it very well could come down to Haason Reddick and the defense making a big play or two to slow down this Patrick Mahomes-led offense.

For a complete breakdown of the Eagles vs Chiefs odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Best Jalen Hurts Player Props For Super Bowl 2023

In Sunday’s highly anticipated Super Bowl matchup, the young Eagles will be tested. However, they are also going up against a “bend, but don’t break defense.”

Given what we saw this Eagles defense do to the best defense in the league, it is safe to say that Jalen Hurts should have himself a big day, regardless of the outcome.

According to many sites, Hurts is projected to to have a huge day through the air. After all, the Chiefs’ defense does give up the fourth-highest passer rating on throws of 25 yards or more.

Check out some of the most popular Jalen Hurts player prop bets available.

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards — Over/Under 239 Yards

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards Odds Play Over 229 -114 Under 229 -205

Hurts Passing Touchdowns — Over/Under 2 Touchdowns

Jalen Hurts 2 Passing Touchdowns Odds Play Over 2 -114 Under 2 -455

Hurts Pass Attempts — Over/Under 31 Attempts

Jalen Hurts Pass Attempts Odds Play Over 31 -209 Under 31 -345

Hurts Pass Completions — Over/Under 21 Completions

Jalen Hurts Pass Completions Odds Play Over 21 -176 Under 21 -257

Best Jalen Hurts Prop Bet — Over 21 Pass Completions (-176)

The Eagles were a run-heavy offense against the stout 49ers defense. While they will try to solidify the ground game early on, don’t expect Hurts to have a quiet night.

The Eagles will work early on getting Jalen Hurts’ nerves settled. They will do this by calling easy plays designed to get receivers open for quick passes and allow the receivers to operate after the catch.

As a result, expect Hurts to chip away at Kansas City’s defense at the start of the game. However, he will eventually settle in and start taking shots down the field.

The Eagles already put on a clinic against the top-rated defense, so they are certainly not afraid of the Chiefs defense. The Eagles will also do everything they can to win the time of possession battle and keep the ball away from Mahomes.

With the duel-threat ability of Jalen Hurts, him having over 21 completions seems like the safe bet.

Take Jalen Hurts over 21 completions at BetOnline.