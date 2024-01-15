NFL picks

Jalen Hurts Prop Bets, Odds, & Lines for NFL Wild Card 2024

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the ball.

The Philadelphia Eagles head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers on Monday night to bring the NFL Wild Card round to a close. With their seasons on the line, both teams will look to their quarterbacks to guide them through. While the Bucs will lean on Baker Mayfield, the Eagles will turn to their superstar QB, Jalen Hurts. Here, we take a look at Jalen Hurts’ prop bets, and the lines and odds for the Wild Card game.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Wild Card Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/15/24
🕔 Time: 8:15pm ET
📺 TV: ABC & ESPN

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Eagles -156 -3 -105 Over 43 -110
Buccaneers +136 +3 -115 Under 43 -110

Jalen Hurts Prop Bets

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards

Jalen Hurts Passing Touchdowns

Jalen Hurts Rushing Yards

Jalen Hurts Touchdown Props

The Philadelphia Eagles’ go into Tampa Bay as three-point favorites according to sportsbooks. But if they want to win on Monday, they are going to have to do it without star receiver AJ Brown. Not only that, but Jalen Hurts is not exactly 100% either. He looked to dislocate a finger on his throwing hand in Week 18 against the New York Giants.

With this in mind, the Eagles’ game plan could very well be to run the ball with Hurts and Swift. With Hurts likely not at 100% (at least throwing wise), there is probably some value in backing him to rush for over 38.5 yards at -114. There is a strong likelihood that he will be taking off more than usual if he is having issues with his throwing hand.

Hurts’ passing yards unders have already been well backed and there looks little value in backing less than 1.5 passing touchdowns for him either. Instead, we can take advantage of Hurts’ likelihood to take off by backing him to score multiple touchdowns on the night. 2+ touchdowns for Hurts can be backed and +300, and that appeals on a night he could struggle to throw.

Recommendations:

Back Jalen Hurts to Score 2+ TDs @ +300 with BetOnline now
