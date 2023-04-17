Jalen Hurts Signs 5-year, $255 million extension With Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has agreed to a five-year, $255 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of average annual value (AAV) with $51 million.

In the extension, Hurts will receive $179.304 million guaranteed, the third-most guaranteed money ever behind Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson ($230 million) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ($189.5 million).

Schefter also reports that Hurts received the Eagles’ first no-trade clause in the franchise’s history.

Jalen Hurts Coming Off Of MVP-Caliber Season

After an MVP-caliber season, Hurts now becomes the highest-paid player in the NFL, with an AAV of $51 million AAV, ahead of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million) and Denver Broncos quarterback Russel Wilson ($49 million).

Hurts was spectacular in his second season as the starting quarterback. Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. The 24-year-old also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. Hurts went 14-1 as the starter and was named a finalist for the NFL’s MVP.

In the Super Bowl LVII, Hurts was virtually unstoppable, throwing for 304 yards and one touchdown while adding 70 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns. However, the Eagles fell short, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.

Jalen Hurts Went From Second-Round Pick To Franchise QB

Hurts’s ascent to the leader of the Eagles’ franchise has been unconventional. Hurts was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, though he originally started his college career at Alabama.

The Eagles drafted Hurts to serve as the primary backup to Carson Wentz. However, Wentz was benched late in the 2020 season in favor of Hurts.

After Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the 2021 offseason, Hurts was named the Eagles’ starting quarterback. During his tenure, Hurts has compiled a 23-11 record as the starter with two playoff appearances.

