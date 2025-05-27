Jalen Williams Receives High Praise After 34-Point Performance

Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder is often the underrated star amid a dynamic and high-powered squad. With the now reigning MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commanding attention and the promising Chet Holmgren wreaking havoc in the paint, it’s easy for casual fans to overlook just how lethal Williams can be for opposing teams. Yet, his quiet consistency was on full display in the recent Game Four victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. A contest where he delivered clutch, timely buckets that repeatedly swung momentum back in the Thunder’s favor.

The All-NBA Third Team member finished the night with an impressive 34 points, guiding Oklahoma City to a hard-fought 128-126 road win. Following the game, many of his teammates and coaches praised his remarkable performance.

“He was special,” said league MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “He was really good tonight from start to finish. He picked his spots perfectly, stayed aggressive, and stepped into every opportunity. He’s earned all these accolades for a reason — and tonight, he proved why.”

Thunder Head Coach, Mark Daigneault, echoed the praise:

“He’s still learning. He’s a young player getting rich experience from nights like this. Tonight, he took what the defense gave him but still found cracks. He was effective both driving and shooting, but what stood out was his control. He never seemed rushed or dictated by the defense — that’s the mark of a great offensive player. He made smart adjustments throughout the game.”

In addition to his scoring, Williams contributed five assists, three steals, and nailed six three-pointers. He showcased why he earned his first All-Star nod this year.

Other Contributors to the Thunder’s Game Four Victory

Williams’ standout performance was crucial, but he wasn’t alone in powering the Thunder to victory. The team’s star trio delivered stellar numbers throughout the game. While Williams dazzled with clutch three-point shooting and tough mid-range jumpers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lived up to his MVP billing, finishing with 40 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Chet Holmgren also made his presence felt, tallying 21 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

Holmgren’s hustle on the boards was particularly impactful. He grabbed several offensive rebounds that sparked second-chance points — including a thunderous put-back dunk that shifted momentum in the fourth quarter.

Despite facing a gritty and scrappy Timberwolves squad, the Thunder persevered with a resilient, hard-nosed effort. Yet the true X-factor in this pivotal Game Four victory was none other than the often-overlooked guard/forward, Jalen Williams.