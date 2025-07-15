Jalen Williams, Thunder Agree to Five-Year Max Extension

Jalen Williams is the latest star to receive a lucrative contract extension from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Per NBA Insider, Shams Charania, talks went well.

“I’m told now the Thunder are going to fully focus on finishing up Jaylen Williams, their All-NBA star guard-forward,” said Charania on NBA Today on July 9th, 2025. “Fully focused on finishing up his extension. There is momentum in those conversations with the Thunder between both sides. There’s been positive talks, and both sides are aligned on where those negotiations are going.”

The defending champions also recently inked new contract extensions with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren and have now solidified their star trio for the foreseeable future.

“But big picture, the Thunder will be entering the 2025-26 season as a non-luxury tax team for the third straight season,” said Charania. “It’s very unique in today’s NBA to be competing for a championship year in and year out. But it goes to the fact that they have this young core that is just now entering this max extension era for them. They have a bunch of role players locked up on long-term deals. But again, bigger picture: starting that 2026-27 season, this is a team that’s projected to begin entering the first and second apron.”

Oklahoma City still possesses a ton of young talent on their roster. Now that Jalen Williams is secured long-term, they will have a championship trio that has the potential to win multiple titles going forward.

His Career Numbers

Jalen Williams has developed into one of the more underrated stars in the Association. He has already made an All-NBA Team, an All-Defensive Team, an All-Star Team, and won a title in his three-year career. What is intimidating for opponents is that Williams has not even reached his full potential yet. He will continue to improve.

Thus far, the former Santa Clara product has averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.6 total rebounds per game while tallying an effective field goal percentage of 56.3 percent in his career. This past season, Williams logged a career-best 21.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.3 total rebounds per game. Moreover, he also recorded an offensive rating to go along with a defensive rating of 107. Expect Jalen Williams to start becoming more a household name going forward. Considering all of this, one should not be surprised that the Oklahoma City Thunder hold Williams in such high regard.