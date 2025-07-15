NBA News and Rumors

Jalen Williams, Thunder Agree to Five-Year Max Extension

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jalen Williams dribbles the ball.

Jalen Williams is the latest star to receive a lucrative contract extension from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Per NBA Insider, Shams Charania, talks went well. 

“I’m told now the Thunder are going to fully focus on finishing up Jaylen Williams, their All-NBA star guard-forward,” said Charania on NBA Today on July 9th, 2025. “Fully focused on finishing up his extension. There is momentum in those conversations with the Thunder between both sides. There’s been positive talks, and both sides are aligned on where those negotiations are going.”

The defending champions also recently inked new contract extensions with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren and have now solidified their star trio for the foreseeable future. 

“But big picture, the Thunder will be entering the 2025-26 season as a non-luxury tax team for the third straight season,” said Charania. “It’s very unique in today’s NBA to be competing for a championship year in and year out. But it goes to the fact that they have this young core that is just now entering this max extension era for them. They have a bunch of role players locked up on long-term deals. But again, bigger picture: starting that 2026-27 season, this is a team that’s projected to begin entering the first and second apron.”

Oklahoma City still possesses a ton of young talent on their roster. Now that Jalen Williams is secured long-term, they will have a championship trio that has the potential to win multiple titles going forward. 

Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams, Agree to Five-Year Max Contract Extension 

His Career Numbers 

Jalen Williams has developed into one of the more underrated stars in the Association. He has already made an All-NBA Team, an All-Defensive Team, an All-Star Team, and won a title in his three-year career. What is intimidating for opponents is that Williams has not even reached his full potential yet. He will continue to improve.

Thus far, the former Santa Clara product has averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 assists, and 4.6 total rebounds per game while tallying an effective field goal percentage of 56.3 percent in his career. This past season, Williams logged a career-best 21.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.3 total rebounds per game. Moreover, he also recorded an offensive rating to go along with a defensive rating of 107. Expect Jalen Williams to start becoming more a household name going forward.  Considering all of this, one should not be surprised that the Oklahoma City Thunder hold Williams in such high regard. 

 

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors News Thunder
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Chris Paul

Chris Paul Linked to Bucks, Clippers, and Suns

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 4 2025
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
Al Horford Drawing Interest From Several Contenders
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 2 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Michael Porter Cam Johnson
Nuggets Trade Michael Porter Jr. For Cam Johnson
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 1 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore
Houston’s Cam Whitmore Drawing Trade Interest
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 27 2025
NBA News and Rumors
USATSI_26471650_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder winning 2025 NBA Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 23 2025
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets
X reacts to Kevin Durant being traded to the Rockets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 22 2025
NBA News and Rumors
Westbrook
Russell Westbrook Declines $3.4 Million Player Option
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 14 2025
More News
Arrow to top