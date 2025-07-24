Jamal Adams Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

Jamal Adams is set to reunite with his former head coach, Pete Carroll, as he joins the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that has undergone a significant makeover this offseason. The Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their new head coach and also signed quarterback, Geno Smith. Additionally, they selected Boise State standout, Ashton Jeanty, in the first round of the NFL Draft. Now, they are bringing in Adams, who is very familiar with Coach Carroll from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. As Jamal Adams enters his ninth NFL season, the Raiders hope his veteran presence will help strengthen a defensive unit that has left much to be desired in recent years.

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Safety, Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams’ Career



Jamal Adams may no longer be the same dominant force he was with the New York Jets or early in his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. However, his experience could prove invaluable to Las Vegas’ secondary. Adams was a three-time Pro Bowler during his prime before injuries began to take a toll on his performance. Last season, he began the year with the Tennessee Titans before being traded to the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, Adams struggled to stay healthy, appearing in only five games and making little impact.

Despite his recent challenges, the Raiders are hopeful that reuniting Adams with Pete Carroll will help revive some of the productivity he displayed in Seattle. During his four-year stint with the Seahawks, Adams dealt with multiple injuries but still performed as a capable safety. Over that period, he recorded 11 passes defended, two interceptions, 22 tackles for loss, and 221 combined tackles. He also earned his most recent Pro Bowl nod during that time. Even if Adams doesn’t return to Pro Bowl form, his leadership and experience could still be a valuable asset to the Raiders’ defense.

Can He Help Turn Around the Raiders’ Defense?



Though Jamal Adams may be past his prime, his presence certainly won’t hurt the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense. Last season, Las Vegas ranked 15th in total defense, 15th in pass defense, and 15th in run defense. Respectable, but far from elite. There’s still plenty of room for improvement.

With Pete Carroll now leading the team and a veteran like Jamal Adams joining the mix, Las Vegas could exceed expectations this season. If things click, the Raiders may just be a sleeper contender in the extremely competitive AFC West.