Jamal Murray Has No Beef With Landry Shamet

Mathew Huff
jamal murray

The Denver Nuggets got an impressive win in game five over the Phoenix Suns. After dropping two straight, the Nuggets responded in the way they needed to for them to have a chance at closing out this series. Denver won 118-102. Jokic had another triple-double, but the other story of the game was how chirpy both squads got with each other. Especially after a third quarter altercation between Jamal Murray and Landry Shamet. Many speculated about a potential feud brewing between the two players, but Jamal quickly dismissed those allegations when asked in the post-game presser.

Jamal Murray Refutes Any Potential Feud Between Him and Landry Shamet

Denver’s Impressive Game Five Win

Jamal Murray had an impressive second half after struggling in the first half. In the first half, Murray only had two points on 1/6 shooting. However, his altercation with Shamet was the fuel he needed as he helped the Nuggets pull away in the second half and finished the night with 19 points, six assists, five rebounds, and a field goal percentage of 46.7 percent. When asked about the incident, Murray had this to say:

“Sometimes I just need a little energy boost to myself and once I’m in attack mode it kind of changes the game. He’s playing defense. He’s trying to pressure me and trying to do his job and I’m trying to mine as well. It’s just playoff basketball.”

With this statement, it was seemingly just the heat of the moment in a high intensity playoff game. Regardless, this is a matchup to pay attention going forward in this series.

Jamal Murray’s Playoffs Thus Far

The nickname, “Playoff Murray,” has been given to Jamal for good reason. Throughout his career, he has always elevated his play come postseason time. Much like players such as Jimmy Butler and his teammate, Nikola Jokic. For his playoff career, Murray has averaged 24.7 points, six assists, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. This postseason, the Blue Arrow has tallied numbers of 25.9 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.3 total rebounds per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.

Of course, nothing compares to his 2020 playoff run where he averaged 26.5 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Nikola Jokic may be the superstar for the Denver Nuggets, but Jamal Murray is equally important to this team’s success, especially for a potential NBA Finals run.

 

NBA News and Rumors
