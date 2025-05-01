Jamal Murray Makes History in 43-Point Outing

Jamal Murray was the catalyst to Denver’s 131-115 win over Los Angeles on April 29th, 2025. The Nuggets guard showed the world why he is possibly the biggest playoff riser in league history by dropping 43 points in the pivotal Game Five. Murray took charge on a night where superstar center, Nikola Jokić, was unusually quiet (he still recorded a triple-double) and inspired the supporting cast to lift the Nuggets to victory. For once, it was the others bringing Jokić along for the ride rather than the norm for this year’s team. Other notable performers included Russell Westbrook who poured in 21 points off the bench, Aaron Gordon who had an efficient 23 points, and Michael Porter who had a team-best box plus/minus score of +34. However, it was the historical night from Jamal Murray that was the story of the night.

Jamal Murray’s 43 Point Performance Gives Nuggets 3-2 Series Lead Over Clippers

Jamal Murray’s Historical Night

To go along with his 43 points, Murray also logged seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals. On top of this, the Nuggets guard also made NBA history becoming the first player in league history to score 43 or more points while shooting fewer than two free throws. It was also his sixth career playoff game where he scored 40 or more points. Murray has had his share of ups and downs throughout this series, but finally caught fire in Game Five. Through the first four matchups, the former Kentucky Wildcat had tallied numbers of 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. However, Game Five might have been the flashpoint of the series where Murray starts to show why he is one of the best postseason performers in NBA history. Interim coach, David Adelman, gave high praise to his guard after the victory.

“Some of the shots he made tonight were absolutely ridiculous,” Adelman said. “He’s a special player, and tonight he showed up like the special player he has always been. I thought we did some things to get him loose. The guys screened better, and that gave him some space to work. We got him moving in space and got him on the move. He was born for this.”

Game Six will take place in Los Angeles on May 1st, 2025. The Nuggets have momentum on their side after Murray’s historic performance. As for the Clippers, do not expect Kawhi Leonard and company to go down without a fight as their backs are now against the wall.