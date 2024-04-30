Jamal Murray Makes NBA History With Second Game-Winner

Jamal Murray has officially solidified himself as one of the best playoff performers the NBA has to offer. He did so last year as help lead the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA title. However, he really left his mark in the first round of this year’s playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers. Murray elevated his play like he always does in the postseason, but he also made NBA history with his clutch play. After hitting a game-winner in game two then another one to close out the series in game five, Jamal Murray became the first player to hit two game-winners with five seconds or less in a playoff series. A truly remarkable feat when you consider some of the greats who have had playoff success throughout the NBA’s history.

Jamal Murray Becomes First Player in NBA History to Hit Two Game-Winning Shots With Five Seconds or Less in a Playoff Series

Jamal Murray’s Series Against the Los Angeles Lakers

Murray was one of the clear-cut leaders of the first round for the Denver Nuggets. For the series, he averaged 23.6 points and 7.2 assists per game. He only shot 40.0 percent from the field, but much of this could be attributed to a calf strain he was dealing with for the past couple of games. Murray showed up when it mattered the most. During the regular season, Murray averaged 21.2 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.1 total rebounds per game in 59 games played. One should not be surprised considering the Nuggets point guard possesses the highest jump in points per average from the regular season (17.5) to the playoffs (24.9) in NBA history. He and superstar, Nikola Jokic, form the best current duo in the NBA, and they look hungry to repeat as champions.

His Career Playoff Numbers

As alluded to already, Murray is a certified playoff riser. For his career, Murray has tallied 24.9 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 total rebounds per game during the playoffs. On top of that, he has averaged a three-point shooting percentage of 39.5 percent to go along with a field goal percentage of 46.5 percent. This series has also proven that Jamal is one of the most clutch players in the league. Considering all of this, the moniker of “Playoff Murray,” appears to be here to stay for a long time. While Nikola Jokic is the best player on the team, the Denver Nuggets will need Jamal Murray to remain aggressive as the playoffs progress if they want to defend their title.