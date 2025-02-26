Ja’Marr Chase Due to Become Highest Paid Wide Receiver

The Cincinnati Bengals are being transparent about their priorities regarding superstar wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase. The team reportedly has aspirations to make him the highest paid wideout in the NFL.

“Ja’Marr is always going to be our priority,” Bengals Director of Player Personnel, Duke Tobin, said late Tuesday afternoon at the NFL Scouting Combine. “He’s a fantastic football player. He’s going to end up being the Number one–paid non-quarterback in the league. We’re there, let’s get it done. The earlier we can do some of this stuff, the freer it [makes] us to build the rest of the team.”

Chase’s peer and former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson, signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason. That deal held an annual average of $35 million. As of right now, Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, is the highest paid player in the league with a deal of four years, $240 million. A figure that Ja’Marr Chase could potentially pass if the Bengals do work out a new deal with him.

Cincinnati Bengals Prepared to Make Ja’Marr Chase Highest Paid Wide Receiver

Ja’Marr Chase’s Impact

Chase has been one of the premier wide receivers ever since he entered the league. In his four seasons, he has made the Pro Bowl each year. Not to mention, Chase led the league in receptions last season with 127, a league-best 1,708 receiving yards, and 17 receiving touchdowns which also led the NFL. Throughout his career, he has logged 395 catches for 5,425 receiving yards, 6.4 receptions per game, and 87.5 receiving yards per game. He is considered the best wideout in the league by many peers for a reason, though Justin Jefferson also has an argument for that specific title. All in all, the Bengals know how valuable Ja’Marr Chase is to their offense.

A Questionable Future for the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have a very busy offseason ahead of themselves. There are already questions surrounding their other star receiver, Tee Higgins, and his future. Especially since reports say the Bengals could franchise tag him for a second-straight year. As if that was not enough, the team will also have to make a decision on Trey Hendrickson and find ways to shore up their defensive unit. Cincinnati’s defense was their Achilles heel this past season, as they ranked 25th in opponents points per game (25.5). The Bengals have to keep star quarterback, Joe Burrow, happy and retaining his favorite weapon in Ja’Marr Chase would be a solid start.