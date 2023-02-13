NFL News and Rumors

James Bradberry Weighs In On Controversial Holding Penalty In Super Bowl 2023

Dan Girolamo
James Bradberry in Super Bowl LVII.

One of the biggest talking points coming out of Super Bowl LVII revolves around the controversial penalty called against the Philadelphia Eagles toward the end of the game. Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was flagged for a holding penalty late in the fourth quarter, which extended the drive for the Chiefs as Kansas City went on to kick the game-winning field goal moments later. After the Super Bowl, Bradberry weighed in on the controversial holding penalty and took responsibility for the play.

“It was a holding,” Bradberry said to reporters. “I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.”

Bradberry Holding Penalty Changed The Ending Of The Super Bowl LVII

The play in question occurred with 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter of a 35-35 game. The Chiefs faced third-and-8 on the Eagles’ 15-yard-line. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass in the back corner of the end zone intended for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

However, the referees flagged Bradberry, who was guarding Smith-Schuster, for defensive holding, which is an automatic first down. The Chiefs kept the ball and ran the clock to eight seconds before kicker Harrison Butker converted the game-winning field goal.

When asked about the call, Smith-Schuster said it was “a hundred percent” a penalty.

“My route’s to strike in, strike back out,” Smith-Schuster said. “I mean Bradberry’s a good player, but you know I feel like at some day, the call’s gonna be called.”

Time And Place Of The Penalty Up For Debate

Almost every NFL expert agrees that Bradberry held Smith-Schuster. However, some believe the refs should not have made the call due to the time and place.

Those against the penalty cited a similar hold that Bradberry got away with in the second quarter as a reason to not call the penalty in the fourth quarter.

Selfishly, every fan wanted to see what quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense could do if they were down three points with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top