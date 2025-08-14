James Cook, Bills Agree to Four-Year, $48 Million Extension

James Cook has finally gotten his wish. After an awkward holdout, James Cook has agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, including $30 million guaranteed. The deal comes just a day after Cook returned to practice following the hold-in, which caused him to miss the team’s first preseason game.

“I think we had an understanding that we need to practice if we’re gonna be able to get back to the table,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said. “And so, I think there was good faith on both parts—from him and his agent to our side—and once we got him back on the practice field, we really worked hard.”

Cook is coming off a solid campaign, and the Bills are hopeful he can replicate last season’s success.

Buffalo Bills, James Cook Agree to $48 Million Contract Extension

James Cook’s Importance to the Bills’ Offense

While James Cook may not yet be a household name among star running backs, he remains a quality playmaker who adds an important dimension to the Bills’ offense. His presence in the backfield prevents Buffalo from becoming one-dimensional and provides reigning league MVP, Josh Allen, with another weapon to utilize.

Last year, Cook had another strong campaign, posting 1,009 rushing yards, a league-best 16 rushing touchdowns, and averaging 63.1 rushing yards per game. Additionally, the former Georgia standout recorded 4.9 rushing yards per attempt on 12.9 attempts per game, with a rushing success rate of 53.1 percent.

The potential is certainly there for James Cook. The key question is whether he can take the next step in his development and potentially become a top-five running back in the NFL.

Can He Eventually Become a Top-Five Running Back in the League?

There is every possibility that Cook could develop into a superstar. He is already a two-time Pro Bowler and tied O.J. Simpson’s team record with 16 rushing touchdowns in a single season. Cook also fits well within the Bills’ current offensive scheme. An important factor that will help in his continued improvement.

This is something Brandon Beane clearly recognizes.

“We like what [Cook] provides, and we do see him as a three-down type of player. We think he could take on more, but we also want to use our other weapons and keep him as fresh as possible,” Beane said Wednesday. “We think that’s the best utilization of him. I know he gets put in the running back room, or guys get put in the tight end room, but it’s really about finding a variety of weapons and skill sets—and he’s got a skill set that we wanted to maintain and keep in this offense.”

Considering all of this, James Cook is poised to be a key feature in Buffalo’s offense this year.