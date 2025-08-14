Bills

James Cook, Bills Agree to Four-Year, $48 Million Extension

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) catches a pass

James Cook has finally gotten his wish. After an awkward holdout, James Cook has agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, including $30 million guaranteed. The deal comes just a day after Cook returned to practice following the hold-in, which caused him to miss the team’s first preseason game.

“I think we had an understanding that we need to practice if we’re gonna be able to get back to the table,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said. “And so, I think there was good faith on both parts—from him and his agent to our side—and once we got him back on the practice field, we really worked hard.”

Cook is coming off a solid campaign, and the Bills are hopeful he can replicate last season’s success.

Buffalo Bills, James Cook Agree to $48 Million Contract Extension

James Cook’s Importance to the Bills’ Offense

While James Cook may not yet be a household name among star running backs, he remains a quality playmaker who adds an important dimension to the Bills’ offense. His presence in the backfield prevents Buffalo from becoming one-dimensional and provides reigning league MVP, Josh Allen, with another weapon to utilize.

Last year, Cook had another strong campaign, posting 1,009 rushing yards, a league-best 16 rushing touchdowns, and averaging 63.1 rushing yards per game. Additionally, the former Georgia standout recorded 4.9 rushing yards per attempt on 12.9 attempts per game, with a rushing success rate of 53.1 percent.

The potential is certainly there for James Cook. The key question is whether he can take the next step in his development and potentially become a top-five running back in the NFL.

Can He Eventually Become a Top-Five Running Back in the League?

There is every possibility that Cook could develop into a superstar. He is already a two-time Pro Bowler and tied O.J. Simpson’s team record with 16 rushing touchdowns in a single season. Cook also fits well within the Bills’ current offensive scheme. An important factor that will help in his continued improvement.

This is something Brandon Beane clearly recognizes.

“We like what [Cook] provides, and we do see him as a three-down type of player. We think he could take on more, but we also want to use our other weapons and keep him as fresh as possible,” Beane said Wednesday. “We think that’s the best utilization of him. I know he gets put in the running back room, or guys get put in the tight end room, but it’s really about finding a variety of weapons and skill sets—and he’s got a skill set that we wanted to maintain and keep in this offense.”

Considering all of this, James Cook is poised to be a key feature in Buffalo’s offense this year.

Topics  
Bills Featured News NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Bills

Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen, Bills Agree to Six-Year Contract Extension

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 11 2025
Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates his touchdown catch
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 25 2025
Bills
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4)
James Cook Searching for $15 Million Per Year With Bills
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 14 2025
Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Josh Allen Wins NFL MVP
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 7 2025
Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)
Stefon Diggs: Josh Allen “Deserves,” MVP
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 19 2024
Bills
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates his touchdown catch
Khalil Shakir Ties NFL Record
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 25 2024
Bills
Bills Release Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer To Clear Cap Space
NFL Free Agency: Rams, Tre’Davious White Agree to One-Year Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 27 2024
More News
Arrow to top