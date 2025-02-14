James Cook Searching for $15 Million Per Year With Bills

Buffalo Bills running back, James Cook, has now indicated what amount he is looking for if he were to sign a contract extension. $15 million per year or at least around that range. The brother of Dalvin Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will make $5.142 million in base salary. After this season, James Cook is now eligible for an extension. However, Cook is smart by asking for $15 million per year. The half back is entering the prime years of his career and could be a key figure of a high-powered Buffalo offense led by reigning MVP, Josh Allen.

If the Bills were to grant him this amount, he would be behind only Christian McCaffrey’s $19 million per year in this regard. He would also be making more on a per year basis than Saquon Barkley ($12.583 million), Alvin Kamara ($12.25 million), Jonathan Taylor ($14 million), and Josh Jacobs ($12 million). However, Buffalo also has the franchise tag at their disposal. If Cook gets franchise tagged, he would earn the $15 million amount, but only short-term. It will be interesting to see if the Bills do give James Cook a new deal. Especially since they used more of a committee towards the end of the year with rookie, Ray Davis, sharing carries with the two-time Pro-Bowler. All in all, the Buffalo Bills seem to have a long offseason ahead of them as they look to remain in Super Bowl contention.

Running Back, James Cook, Seeking $15 Million Per Year to Remain With Buffalo Bills

James Cook’s Season

Cook had a terrific campaign this past season. He made the Pro-Bowl and rushed for over 1,000 yards for the second-straight year. Entering his fourth season, expect Cook to only get better. Moreover, he also logged a league-best 16 rushing touchdowns, 48 first downs, 63.1 rushing yards per game, and 4.9 rushing yards per attempt. On top of this, Cook also recorded a rushing success rate of 53.1 percent, 12.9 rushing attempts per game, and 32 catches.

Through the air, the Bills running back also put up 258 yards, 2.0 receptions per game, and 16.1 receiving yards per game. As alluded to already, James Cook is starting to enter the prime years of his career. With this in mind, one can see why he is demanding at least $15 million per year. However, the Buffalo Bills also have other roster concerns they will need to address. Considering all of this, the offseason for the Buffalo Bills should be interesting to say the very least.